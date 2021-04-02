OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb's perfect bars routine leads Sooners to NCAA regional finals

The No. 1 Sooners defeated Missouri and Maryland 198-197.325-195.075 on Friday night to advance to the Tuscaloosa regional final alongside the Tigers on Saturday night.
𝙒𝙞𝙣 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙖𝙙𝙫𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚.We'll see y'all back at Coleman Coliseum tomorrow night against Alabama, Arkansas and Missouri! pic.twitter.com/mf6xTz2SfZ— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) April 3, 2021
OU’s even 198 was good for its second score at or above 198 on the season and the first score at or above 198 across all NCAA regionals. Auburn was originally slated to be the fourth team in the competition but was unable to compete due to COVID-19 protocols, per the ESPN broadcast.
Oklahoma began the meet on beam. The senior duo of Karrie Thomas and Carly Woodard each set career highs with 9.975 and 9.500, respectively. Junior Olivia Trautman began her first all-around appearance of the season with a 9.8. Thomas helped send Maryland — her former school — home as she claimed the meet title on the event.
OU’s three other seniors showed out on floor. Jordan Draper and Evy Schoepfer led off with 9.9s and Anastasia Webb put up a 9.95 to tie her career high on floor. Trautman returned to floor for the first time since her freshman year with an additional 9.95 — the same score as her last floor routine from the 2019 NCAA Championships — and only two gymnasts failed to break 9.9. The strong performances across the board gave Oklahoma an even 99.000 after two rotations for the lead.
The Sooners continued consistently on vault. Trautman, sophomore Allie Stern and the freshman duo of Audrey Davis and Kat LeVasseur all scored 9.9s. Webb and Schoepfer added 9.85s as the four gymnasts who scored 9.9 tied for the event title with Maryland’s Alexis Rubio.
Webb highlighted bars with her first perfect 10 on the event. Bars was the only event in which Webb did not make the all-conference team, and she is now a perfect 10 on floor away from a gym slam. LeVasseur, who did make the all-conference team on bars, added a 9.925 to help secure the 198 for the Sooners.
Webb won the all-around title and claimed event titles on bars and floor with a 39.600, and Trautman finished second with a 39.525 and tied with Webb for the floor title.
Oklahoma and Missouri became the 13th and 14th teams to advance to the regional finals. Earlier Friday, Florida, Minnesota, Denver and North Carolina State advanced to the Athens regional final. Cal, Michigan, Ohio State and UCLA moved on to the Morgantown regional final.
BYU and Illinois became the first two seeded teams eliminated after competing in regionals. Auburn was the No. 15 seed in the bracket. Utah and Arizona State clinched spots in the Salt Lake City regional final, and the second session in Salt Lake between LSU, Kentucky, Utah State and Arizona is in progress.
The Sooners and Tigers will meet Alabama and Arkansas at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa on ESPN3 for the right to go to Fort Worth for the NCAA Nationals.
