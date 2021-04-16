OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb vaults to NCAA all-around title, propels Sooners into championships

FORT WORTH — In No. 1 Oklahoma’s biggest meet of 2021 to date on Friday, it was business as usual — in that despite early nerves, its consistency shone through and the Sooners advanced to the NCAA Championships with the highest qualifying score in either national semifinal.
Senior star Anastasia Webb stole the show in what may be her second-to-last meet of her career. Webb — who won’t decide whether to return for an additional year of collegiate gymnastics until after Saturday’s final — put up a 39.7875 in the all-around to win the all-around national championship.
Webb tied for the national title on vault and floor, with a 9.975 and 9.9625 respectively. Her other scores — a 9.9325 on beam and 9.9125 on bars — were both good for top five finishes on those events. The only overall performance this season where Webb has done better was March 7, when she had her second perfect 10 of the season and a 39.850 all-around performance.
Webb capped her spectacular performance on vault. She drilled the landing, earning a 10 from some judges. Then she had her own moment like Kerri Strug — the gymnast who famously jumped into coach Bela Karolyi’s arms after vaulting at the 1996 Summer Olympics with an injured ankle — when she leapt into the arms of assistant coach Lou Ball.
“I was so caught up in the moment and I’m so happy I got to hug my coach,” Webb said. “I’m so happy I got to have a big bear hug from him. It's just an amazing moment and I'll never forget.”
While Webb got the spotlight at the end, Oklahoma’s performance was truly a team effort. OU’s worst event score was its first — a 49.400 on bars. Two of the Sooners’ most crucial routines, though, came on bars.
Senior Jordan Draper went in place of senior Karrie Thomas, who sprained her ankle on her final dismount of regionals. Draper scored a 9.8625 in her first appearance on bars in over a month and only her third appearance on the event since Feb. 19.
“Jordan’s routine on bars was imperative,” OU head coach K.J. Kindler said. “That is a very difficult dismount to stick and she absolutely nailed it the best she can do it. Karrie was our high score on bars at the Alabama regional and for Jordan to step in and get that score of 9.865, stick that landing was huge for our team.”
The weight of Draper’s score increased when sophomore Ragan Smith fell in the fifth spot. Freshman Audrey Davis went after her, and under the most pressure she’s faced in her career, hit her routine with a 9.9875.
Smith’s fall on bars would be Oklahoma’s lone scare of the night. She rebounded immediately by tying Webb on beam with a 9.9375, and sophomore Jenna Dunn, also competing in place of Thomas, added a 9.85 as OU had a 49.525 on beam.
Trailing LSU by the slimmest of margins, the Sooners moved to the highest scoring event of the night, both for themselves and everyone else, onfloor. Judges awarded 22 scores at or above 9.9 on the other three events — 10 on bars, seven on beam and five on vault. On floor alone, 18 gymnasts scored at or above 9.9, and five of those were Sooners.
Webb, Draper, senior Evy Schoepfer, junior Oliva Trautman and junior Emma LaPinta all hit or passed the 9.9 mark to give Oklahoma a 49.6375 on the event, the highest event score of its semifinal. LaPinta — who won the Elite 90 award with a 4.0 GPA, given to the athlete with the highest GPA among competitors in the semifinals — shined despite her hair ribbons getting in her face.
“Kudos to her for finishing that routine the way she did, because we're cutting those ribbons off tomorrow — they're gonna be short,” Kindler said. “They were really distracting and in her face and I thought getting through that routine was important.”
After its season-high performance on floor, Oklahoma held enough of a lead that if it hit all of its routines on vault, it would return with the opportunity to earn the program’s fifth national championship on Saturday.
The Sooners did just that, and have a chance to make history tomorrow by going back-to-back, not counting a championship-less 2020 in between titles. Despite breaking 198 for the fourth time this season — three of which have come in the postseason — Kindler isn’t satisfied.
“We left a lot of tenths on the floor. There were a lot of things that were a little bit out of character for us,” Kindler said, referring to slightly-missed landings on vault and beam. “There's more in the tank and that's what I told them. Our goal, obviously, with the short turnaround is to recover, as well as possible and to try to suck up some of those tenths we missed out on today.”
