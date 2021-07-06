OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb named Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

Anastasia Webb was named the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.
The 𝙗𝙚𝙨𝙩 of the @Big12Conference. Congrats, @AWebb_ on being named the 2021 Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year! ➡️ https://t.co/KBwnRgOIRh pic.twitter.com/Q82m6exGhe— Oklahoma Women's Gym (@OU_WGymnastics) July 6, 2021
Webb’s award extends Oklahoma’s streak of having at least one Big 12 Athlete of the Year to four years. She joins Maggie Nichols as the only other gymnast to have ever earned the award. Nichols won the award in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons.
During OU’s streak, former quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts each won the award once. Webb joins a star-studded group of OU athletes to earn the award, including Nichols, Mayfield, OU softball’s Paige Parker, Lauren Chamberlain and Keilani Ricketts.
This year, Webb won the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics and was a top three finalist for the Honda Cup.
Baylor basketball’s Jared Butler was named the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.