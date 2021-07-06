You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's gymnastics: Anastasia Webb named Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Anastasia Webb

Senior Anastasia Webb during the senior night season finale meet against No. 11 BYU on March 5.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Anastasia Webb was named the Big 12 Female Athlete of the Year on Tuesday.

Webb’s award extends Oklahoma’s streak of having at least one Big 12 Athlete of the Year to four years. She joins Maggie Nichols as the only other gymnast to have ever earned the award. Nichols won the award in the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons. 

During OU’s streak, former quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts each won the award once. Webb joins a star-studded group of OU athletes to earn the award, including Nichols, Mayfield, OU softball’s Paige Parker, Lauren Chamberlain and Keilani Ricketts.

This year, Webb won the Honda Sport Award for gymnastics and was a top three finalist for the Honda Cup. 

Baylor basketball’s Jared Butler was named the Big 12 Male Athlete of the Year.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments