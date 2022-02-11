OU women's gymnastics: 3 things to know ahead of Sooners' home meet vs George Washington

Following a 198.050-194.775 victory over Texas Woman’s University (2-5) last week, the Sooners have found their stride since fighting early-season woes.
No. 2 Oklahoma (6-1, 1-0 Big 12) is now on a four-meet win streak, courtesy of scoring a season-high 49.650 on bars which abetted the Sooners’ No. 1 ranking on the event nationally.
Here are three things to know ahead of OU’s meet against George Washington 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 inside the Lloyd Noble Center:
Trautman to return in Metroplex Challenge
OU will return senior stalwart Olivia Trautman from injury in its next contest against George Washington. Trautman has dealt with lingering knee tendonitis throughout the season thus far, but is progressing every practice, head coach K.J. Kindler said Thursday.
Kindler indicated on Thursday that Trautman’s season debut will be in the Sooners’ quad-meet at the Metroplex Challenge on Feb. 19 in Fort Worth.
“We expect her to definitely do vault, bars and beam,” Kindler said regarding Trautman’s return.
A Champlin, Minnesota, native, Trautman has tallied three flawless scores in her career as a Sooner with two coming on vault and one on floor. As a freshman, Trautman was just the fourth freshman in Sooners history to tally a perfect 10 on any event and also ended the year ranked No. 2 on floor nationally.
OU heads into Friday’s meet on a three-meet win streak despite no appearances this season from Trautman. As the Sooners inch closer to her return, they can only improve around her.
“Time is of the essence,” Kindler said. “When she’s ready, she’ll be ready.”
Sooners swinging on bars, LeVasseur to miss GWU meet
Without Trautman for the fifth straight matchup to begin the season Oklahoma stumbled on vault to begin last Sunday’s meet with a 49.150. Nevertheless, the Sooners’ consistency on bars and a first-career perfect 10 for junior Ragan Smith on beam generated the necessary separation for them to come out victorious.
OU’s superiority on bars this season has come largely from depth on the event, according to Kindler.
Kindler added she has not been accustomed to having extensive depth on the event, and that possessing that luxury this season is one of the primary reasons she likes her chances in the postseason come spring. Additionally, gymnasts who aren’t quite cracking the lineup on bars have been motivated to improve.
“It does encourage hard work in the gym,” Kindler said. “I think it’s going to be a really great thing for us at the end of the day, and it will make us a stronger team and harder to beat.”
The Sooners’ bars lineup will take a slight hit this weekend, as sophomore Katherine LeVasseur, who tallied a perfect score in the season-opener on Jan. 9, is resting and will be replaced by freshman Danae Fletcher against George Washington.
LeVasseur stumbled to a 9.175 on bars last week, but recovered and posted a 9.975 on beam to match a career-high for the second meet in a row. The Sooners will lose her efforts on vault, beam and bars.
However, Trautman’s return against George Washington should help replenish the Sooners’ bars depth in the interim. Kindler also said freshman Danielle Sievers, the reigning Big 12 Freshman of the Week, will compete on vault next week for the first time this season as well.
Johnson finds second gear on floor
Complementing OU’s bars prowess, Bell Johnson provided a solid score on floor last week after posting a 9.925 to match a career-high. Afterward, she was named Big 12 Event Specialist of the Week.
Johnson has consistently notched 9.8s and above this season. So far this season, she has only competed on floor, but Kindler said she hopes to get the sophomore in the bars lineup in the last two home meets of the season.
“Bell has done a 180 since last year, just in the way she approaches everything,” Kindler said of the 5-foot-6 Norman native. “She is more confident as a sophomore.”
