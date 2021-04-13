OU women's golf: Sooners upset No. 7 Oklahoma State, 3-2, in Big 12 Match Play

After a one-on-one competitions against Tulsa and Texas Tech, the Sooners knocked off No. 7 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, earning them a share of the Big 12 Match Play Championship on Monday.
RECAP | The Sooners closed out their regular season with a Bedlam win over No. 7 Oklahoma State! #Sooners | #DMGBhttps://t.co/iqa8JSXEV1— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) April 12, 2021
Oklahoma teed off on Sunday, posting three wins, one draw, and one loss, which came against Tulsa. Junior Hannah Screen, junior Libby Winans, and junior Mikhaela Fortuna were able to come out on top over their respective opponents. Redshirt sophomore Maria Fernanda Martinez was defeated by Tulsa’s Taylor Dobson, but senior Kaitlin Milligan played a strong comeback to make the tie.
"There were some really good matches out there today," Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release afterward. "I'm proud of how our girls fought and never gave in. That type of mindset is what it takes to win matches, and we'll need more of that tomorrow if we want to win."
The Sooners ended Sunday with a smooth victory and would come back Monday morning to compete against Texas Tech. OU came up short against the Red Raiders with the score of 3-2. Fortuna and Martinez each won their matches, but Screen, Milligan, and Winans were defeated after going up against their respective opponents.
With a win and a loss balancing out their record going into the final matchup, Oklahoma went up against in-state rival Oklahoma State Monday afternoon. Martinez went up first and was bested by Oklahoma State’s Isabella Fierro. Screen held a slim lead against fellow English golfer Lianna Bailey to tie the match.
The overall matchup would bounce back and forth with Winans taking a loss to Han-Hsuan Yu and Milligan making it past Rina Tatematsu to tie up the score, 2-2. The final match of the day ended with triumph after Fortuna bested Maddison Tolchard to bring the score to 3-2.
The victory over Oklahoma State secured the a tie for the conference Match Play title for the Sooners. Fortuna had an impressive weekend going 3-0 overall in her matchups. Screen also managed to end her regular season on a high note with a 2-1 performance.
Milligan was amped up after her recent trip to the Augusta Women’s National and contributed to the success of the team ending with a 1-1-1 overall. Martinez and Winans came out with 1-2 records, while graduate student Ellen Secor and senior Hannah Lee, who competed as individuals, went 0-3.
"We played solid golf all weekend," Drouin-Luttrell said in the release. "I'm really proud of everyone for their performance. We had a great match this morning against Texas Tech and came up just short, but coming to Stillwater and beating Oklahoma State was definitely exciting. We had some fantastic matches that went down to the last few holes. This is what team golf is all about, and fighting until the last putt drops."
The Sooners will focus on training for the Big 12 Championships from April 18-20 at the Carlton Woods Country Club in The Woodlands, Texas.
