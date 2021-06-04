OU women's golf: Sooners' standout Hannah Screen named to All-Big 12 team

OU junior Hannah Screen was named to the All-Big 12 team on Thursday.
Hannah Screen was named to the All-Big 12 team for her strong season in 2021. Congrats on proving that you're one of the best, @hannah_golf! https://t.co/ujiPSUJc4G— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) June 3, 2021
Screen earned her second all-conference award, in addition to her all-AAC honor as a freshman at the University of Houston. Screen, originally from London, England, transferred to Oklahoma after her sophomore year.
She didn’t need long to etch her name in the OU record books. Screen put up a season scoring average of 71.67, shy only to Kaitlin Milligan’s 2018 season record of 71.4. She played 24 rounds throughout the season, putting her over the 20-round benchmark for the career scoring average and giving her that record.
Screen will return for the 2021-2022 season with every OU starter aside from Milligan.
