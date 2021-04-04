OU women's golf: Sooners' Kaitlin Milligan finishes 19th in Augusta National Women's Amateur

Senior Kaitlin Milligan traveled to Augusta, Georgia, last week to play in the Augusta National Women's Amateur and came home with a top-20 finish at 19th.
The ANWA comprised 82 of the world's best amateur golfers and took place over three rounds. Milligan tied for 17th in the first round to make the cut and go into the second round with the remaining 30 golfers.
In the first round Wednesday, Milligan carded a 73 over the 72-par through the 18-hole course. Milligan made two bogies in the early holes, but she made a birdie on the ninth hole. Milligan made consistent pars the rest of the round to keep her score knotted up and keep herself within the top-15 (+1, T15).
"The conditions were tough today, and I really just tried to stay in the present and take it one shot at a time," Milligan said in a press release. "I'm so excited to be able to compete at Augusta National on Saturday. I'm really pleased with the way I played, and I'm honored to be out here competing with the best amateurs in the world."
The second round Thursday determined the field that would continue into the final round. Milligan had a good early start hitting a birdie on the third hole to let her brush the top-5. Milligan hit five bogies throughout the rest of the day however and carded a 76 over 72-par. That performance tied her for 17th, and she easily made the cut to go into the third and final round (+4, T17).
"I'm so proud of Kaitlin for making the cut in this elite field," OU Head Coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a Thursday press release. "She's played solid all week, and I know we're looking forward to a great practice round at Augusta National tomorrow and final round on Saturday. She made some fantastic par saves this week and things are starting to pay off for her."
The final round Saturday saw Milligan score a 76 over 72-par. Milligan made consistent pars early but recorded back to back bogies on the seventh and eighth holes. Although Milligan made five birdies throughout, a late-round birdie gave Milligan the relief she needed to stay within the top-20 range (+4, T19).
"This week was like a dream," Milligan said. "To be walking the same fairways as some of my idols is a feeling unlike any other. It was a completely different kind of golf, and I'm so grateful for this opportunity because it was the opportunity of a lifetime."
Milligan joins former Sooner Julienne Soo as the only two players in OU program history to participate in the ANWA. Milligan also led the Big 12 in the tournament and made the cut along with only one other player from the conference.
Milligan will come home and rejoin Oklahoma to prepare to play in Big 12 match-play on April 11th in Stillwater.
"Having two Oklahoma players play in back-to-back ANWA events shows how special this program is," Milligan said. "We've truly got all of the resources at our hands to make all of our dreams come true in Norman."
