OU women's golf: Sooners in 7th place after 36 holes at Westbrook Invitational

Oklahoma opened its spring season on Sunday with two rounds at the Westbrook Invitational on the Westbrook Village Vistas Course in Peoria, Arizona.
The Sooners are in seventh place after the first 36 holes, having carded a 579 across the two rounds. They trail Mississippi State (567), UNLV (569), Nebraska (569), Washington State (575), Minnesota (576) and Kansas (578) in the team standings.
"We had some good moments on the course, but also made a few mistakes that were costly," OU coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release. "As a team, we talk about staying in the present. We need to make that point of emphasis tomorrow."
OU was in fourth place after the first round Sunday with two players in the top five among individuals. Senior Hannah Screen was tied for first after shooting a 67, while fellow senior Libby Winans was tied for fourth with a 69, good for three under par. Screen and Winans produced a great first round, tallying only one bogey between them.
At the end of the second round, the Sooners dropped to seventh place as a team. Winans delivered three straight birdies and settled into a tie for third place with a 69. Screen fell to 15th place after starting the second round with three consecutive bogeys and ending with a 76.
Sophomore Kaylee Vesely played unattached and made even par with a 72 in the first round, but got to one under par by the end of the second round, finishing tied in 15th place with Screen.
Redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez finished tied for 57th place with a 71 after the second round. Sophomore Nina Lang finished 63rd with a 78 and freshman Meagan Winans finished in 76th place with a 76.
Oklahoma starts the third and final round of the invitational at 9:30 a.m. CT on Monday.
