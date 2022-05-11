OU women's golf: Sooners finish 9th at Albuquerque Regional to conclude season

Oklahoma finished in ninth place in the Albuquerque Regional at New Mexico’s Championship Course, ending its season.
OU (896) finished behind Oregon (860), Texas (863), Georgia (866), TCU (874), Florida (875), Arizona (876), Sam Houston (885) and Louisville (885).
In the Sooners’ final positions, senior Hannah Screen (217) finished tied for eighth place, senior Mikaela Fortuna (225) ended tied for 42nd place and freshman Meagan Winans (232) finished tied in 56th place. Redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez (230) finished tied for 54th place and senior Libby Winans (224) tied for 37th place.
In the first round, the Sooners (299) sat in ninth place behind Oregon (284), Texas (287), Florida (288), Georgia (292), TCU (292), Arizona (293), Louisville (295) and North Texas (296).
Screen finished tied for eighth place with a 71, Libby finished with a 75 tied for 34th place and Fortuna ended with a 78 tied at 39th place. Martinez finished in 47th place with a 77 and Meagan ended with a 79 tied for 57th place.
"We have a lot of golf left and must play well tomorrow," OU coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release. "All the scores are bunched up together but in team golf, anything can happen."
To end the second round, Oklahoma (602) stayed in ninth place still trailing Oregon (568), Georgia (576), Texas (577), TCU (583), Florida (584), Arizona (588), Sam Houston (588) and Louisville (591).
Screen dropped to tied for 14th place with a 74, Fortuna finished with a 75 tied for 42nd place and Libby ended tied in 45th place with a 77. Martinez finished with a 78 tied for 59th place and Meagan ended tied in 61st place with a 77.
"We struggled with the start of our round and couldn't shake things off," Drouin-Luttrell said."We have one more day to fight and play for ourselves to finish strong."
In the final round, the Sooners (293) couldn’t overcome ninth place as they finished behind Oregon (292), Texas (286), Georgia (290), TCU (291), Florida (291), Arizona (288), Louisville (294), and Sam Houston (297).
Screen finished in the top ten tied for eighth place with a 72 while Libby also finished with a 72 and tied for 37th place. Fortuna ended the day tied for 42nd with a 74 while Martinez finished with a 75, tied for 54th place and Meagan Winans ended with a 76 tied for 56th place.
"Overall I'm proud of our team," Drouin-Lutrell said. "At times we struggled but everyone kept working hard and continued to push each other. This is obviously not the result we wanted."
