OU women's golf: Sooners finish 9th as team at Clover Cup; Hannah Screen finishes tied for 10th

Oklahoma finished in ninth place after completing the Clover Cup at Longbow Golf Club Course in Mesa, Arizona on Sunday.
The Sooners carded an 882 as a team for the weekend. Clemson (846), Texas A&M (851), LSU (856), Kentucky (864), TCU (864), Georgia (866), North Carolina (871) and New Mexico (871) all finished ahead of OU.
Senior Hannah Screen (212) led OU’s performers by finishing tied for 10th place. Senior Mikaela Fortuna (220) ended tied for 32nd place, and freshman Meagan Winans finished (224) tied for 45th place.
Senior Libby Winans (226) ended tied for 53rd place while redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez (228) placed tied for 55th. Lastly, sophomore Kaylee Vesely (240) ended tied for 81st place.
After the first round on Friday, the Sooners carded a 300 and sat in 11th place, trailing TCU (284), Clemson (286), LSU (286), Kentucky (288), Texas A&M (290), New Mexico (291), Georgia (291), North Carolina (292), East Tennessee (295) and Florida Atlantic (297).
Screen ended the first round with a 70 and was tied for eighth place after shooting birdie-eagle-birdie in a three hole stretch. Fortuna finished the first round with a 74 and was tied for 31st place.
The Winans sisters, Libby and Meagan, both finished the first 18 holes with a six over par 78 and were tied for 62nd place. Vesely shot a 79 to finish the opening day tied for 79th place and Martinez played as an individual, shooting a 71 and tying for 43rd place on day one.
Oklahoma moved into ninth place after the second round on Saturday after shooting a (286) for a team total of 586. Yet, LSU (568), Clemson (570), TCU (571), Texas A&M (577), Kentucky (578), North Carolina (582), New Mexico (582) and Georgia (583) all finished day two ahead of the Sooners.
Fortuna finished the second round with even par at 72 and was tied for 25th place while Screen ended with a 70 and tied in fifth place, gathering five birdies.
Libby Winans finished with a 76 and was tied for 61st place and Meagan Winans ended with a 68 and was tied in 25th place, collecting eight birdies in the second round. e Vesely shot a 79 and sat tied for 77th place as Martinez shot an 80 to round out the group and rested tied for 70th place after the second round.
Finishing the third and final round on Sunday, Screen, Martinez and Libby Winans finished even at par with a 72. Fortuna ended only two over par with a 74, Meagan Winans ended six over par at 78 and Vesely shot an 82.
The Sooners finished the round behind Clemson (276), Texas A&M (274), LSU (288), Kentucky (285), TCU (292), Georgia (283), North Carolina (288), New Mexico (289) and New Mexico (289).
Oklahoma plays again next weekend at the Mountain View Collegiate Tournament from March 18-20 in Tucson, Arizona.
