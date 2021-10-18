OU women's golf: Sooners finish 8th in Jim West Challenge

Senior Mikhaela Fortuna jumped five spots to finish in a fourth place tie at the Jim West Challenge on Monday. The Sooners tied for eighth as a team.
Fortuna finished tied for fourth with a 9-under 207! The first top-5 finish of her OU career! 👏 pic.twitter.com/KTL6nvPNcv— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) October 18, 2021
Oklahoma sat in sixth place after day one before dropping two spots in the final round to share eighth place with Tulsa and Houston. The Sooners shot four over par as a team on Monday, finishing the event at 1 over.
The three eighth place teams finished 41 strokes behind tournament winner Oklahoma State. The No. 2 Cowgirls beat second place TCU by seven strokes to give OSU its third win in as many tournaments this season.
Leading the way for the Sooners was Fortuna a native of Manila, Philippines. The senior shot 9 under par, raising five spots in the final round to finish tied for fourth place with Texas Tech sophomore Gala Dumez and TCU senior Sabrina Iqbal. Fortuna’s top five finish was the first of her OU career.
The Sooner ace climbed up the leaderboard each round, shooting 69 and 67 after a 71 stroke first round. Fortuna was one of only five golfers at the event to finish a round in less than 68 strokes. This was Fortuna’s second time placing in the top 10 this season. She opened the season with a sixth place tie at the Sam Golden Invitational.
Senior Hannah Screen was the next Sooner on the leaderboard, tying five others for 29th place. The Houston transfer’s 69 stroke second round helped her secure a spot in the top 30.
Maria Fernanda Martinez was the only other Sooner to finish in the top 50. The redshirt senior from Veracruz, Mexico, dropped 15 spots on Monday to finish at six over par, good enough to tie for 50th.
Sophomore Nina Lang struggled in the final round, dropping 32 spots after recording 80 strokes on the last 18 holes. Lang ended the tournament tied for 59th place at 8 over. Freshman Megan Winans closed out the tournament in 70th place, ending the event at 14 over par.
OU will shift its attention to the final tournament of its fall season, The Olde-Stone Invitational in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Oct. 25.
