OU women's golf: Sooners finish 7th in Schooner Fall Classic

After a top five finish at the Sam Golden Invitational in Denton, Texas, the Sooners were unable to replicate this success in Norman, finishing seventh in the Schooner Fall Classic on Monday.
Sooners concluded play in the Schooner 👇📰 https://t.co/shoDYUqhon pic.twitter.com/G3ApqBrSwP— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) September 27, 2021
“We struggled a little bit yesterday, but we played really solid today,” head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said on Monday after the tournament. “We finished off the tournament with a strong round so we’re really excited about that.”
Bedlam rival Oklahoma State was in a league of its own at the tournament, winning at 16 under par. The No. 3 Cowgirls bested second place Texas A&M by 20 strokes. OSU continued what looks to be a promising season with its second consecutive tournament victory. No. 7 Baylor took third at the event, with Illinois and No. 12 Florida State rounding out the top five.
The Cowgirls also took the top two individual spots. Junior Caley McGinty won the event at eight under par while sophomore Rina Tatematsu came in second at four below par.
For the Sooners, freshman Megan Winans led the way at four over par, good enough to tie for 21st. The Richmond, Texas, native was the only OU golfer to place in the top 25.
Next on the scorecard for Oklahoma was University of Houston transfer, Hannah Screen. The senior from London, England, played her best round on day three, climbing 13 spots up the leaderboard to finish tied for 27th.
Sophomore Nina Lang tied with Screen at 27th, shooting six over par. The Baylor transfer saw her first action of the season, competing in the event as an individual.
Sophomore Kaylee Vesely and redshirt freshman Nieves Martin Torre joined Lang as individual competitors. Vesely finished in 74th place while Martin Torre finished 80th.
Coming off of a top 10 finish in Denton, Mikhaela Fortuna did not have the same success at the Schooner Fall Classic. The senior from Manila, Philippines, shot a total of 217 to close out the tournament tied for 33rd.
Redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez was the only other Sooner to finish in the top 40, tying for 38th at eight above par. Senior Libby Winans performed well down the stretch, shooting her lowest score of all three rounds to jump 10 spots up the leaderboard. The Richardson, Texas, product finished the Schooner Fall Classic tied for 48th at 11 over par.
Three of five OU golfers improved their position in the final round, helping Oklahoma move up to seventh on the leaderboard. Oklahoma will look to keep its momentum going into its next tournament. The Sooners will compete in the Illini Invitational Oct. 11-12 at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois.
“We’re looking forward to our next event," Drouin-Luttrell said. "Going to Medinah in Chicago, it’s a very historic course."
