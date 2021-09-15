OU women's golf: Sooners finish 5th in Sam Golden Invitational to opens season

Oklahoma began its 2021-22 season with a fifth place finish at the Sam Golden Invitational in Dallas this week.
Sooners finish 5th. Fortuna -9 to finish tied for 7th. 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/rj8GBrXeBq— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) September 14, 2021
The Big 12 dominated the field in Dallas with four teams finishing in the top five. No. 3 Oklahoma State won the event decisively, beating second place Texas Tech by 13 strokes. TCU, Texas A&M and OU rounded out the top five.
The Sooners finished day one of the tournament on Monday in third place, trailing Texas Tech and Oklahoma State.
"We played awesome today, and I'm really proud of our players," head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release following the first two rounds of the tournament. “(Senior) Mikhaela (Fortuna) had two solid rounds today to lead us into the final day tomorrow."
Round three of The Sam Golden Invitational was not as kind to the Sooners. Oklahoma shot a combined 287 on Tuesday — six strokes worse than each of Monday’s rounds. Out of the 15-team field, the Sooners team total of one under par was the 11th highest of the final round.
Shooting one under par on the final 18 holes cost the Sooners two spots, dropping them behind TCU and Texas A&M. Both of the latter shot eight under par to close out the tournament.
Oklahoma State dominated round three, shooting 17 under par to separate itself from the rest of the field. The Cowgirls came into the day just one stroke below second place Texas Tech, which shot five under par on Tuesday.
Fortuna led the way for Oklahoma, finishing the event tied for seventh at nine under par. The senior from Manilla, Philippines was the only Sooner to place in the Top 25.
Fortuna was one of five golfers to shoot 70 or below each round of the tournament. She was joined by Charlotte’s Maia Samuelsson, Oklahoma State’s Caley McGinty, TCU’s Sabrina Iqbal and Texas A&M’s Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, who won the event individually.
In a field of over 80 competitors, all five OU golfers finished in the Top 40. Senior Hannah Screen and freshman Meagan Winans tied for 28th, shooting one under par on the weekend.
Redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez ended the invitational at par, which tied her for 33rd. Senior Libby Winans was the only Sooner who closed out the weekend over par, finishing one stroke over and tying for 37th.
OU returns home to compete in the annual Schooner Fall Classic at the Belmar Golf Club from Sept. 26-27 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners tied for second in the event last season.
