OU women's golf: Sooners finish 4th at Big 12 Championship, Hannah Screen places 4th individually

The Big 12 Championship took place at Carlton Woods in Houston on Sunday through Monday with the Sooners competing in three rounds, highlighted by fierce competition.
Over the three-day span, the Sooners maintained their position within the top five, reaching as high as second place in the competition after scoring a record low in the second round. The Sooners finished with the fourth place spot in the conference championship and four Sooners finished within the top 20.
On Sunday, the Sooners played through the match tied with Kansas State for fourth, carding a (287, -1). Junior Mikhaela Fortuna led the Sooners Monday and tied for second individually (69, -3) and junior Hannah Screen, playing in her first appearance in the Big 12 Championships, tied for fifth (70, -2) individually.
"We battled some tough conditions on the back nine and found a way to get back in the red,” head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release after the round. “We proved to ourselves that we can compete with the best, and we look forward to the rest of the tournament."
Monday morning saw the Sooners play fantastically to score 278 (-11) which tied their record-lowest round in the Big 12 Championships. Senior Kaitlin Milligan played her best round of the season Monday, scoring her first round within the 60s after the day concluded and placed eighth (68, -4). Screen followed suit and stayed under par, scoring a 69 (-5) to stay on top at sixth place, and Fortuna scored a 73 (-2) to stay within the top 20.
Redshirt sophomore Maria Fernanda Martinez scored her career-lowest round at 70 and sat just outside the top 20 alongside junior Libby Winans (+3). The Sooners would easily make the cut to go into the final round, ending the day tied with Baylor in second (565, -11), and trailing only Oklahoma State (545, -27).
"Today was a lot of fun for us as a team," Drouin-Luttrell said after the second round. "I think that we started a little bit stressed out over the first few holes, but we righted the ship early on and played an excellent round of golf. I'm proud of everyone for fighting and pushing forward to make things happen."
The final round on Tuesday would see the Sooners’ momentum slowed, as they dropped to fourth place. Screen posted another score of 69 (208 total, -8) and solidified her position at fourth place to finish off an impressive first conference championship appearance with the Sooners.
"I think this week definitely raises my confidence to know that I can go out there and keep up with the best in the nation," Screen said after the round. "The Big 12 is super strong, and it has some of the best players in the country, so it was a big confidence booster for the team and me as well."
Milligan placed 12th to cap off her best performance in the championship (213, -3). Alongside her, Fortuna tied for 12th after rebounding her score with a 71 (213, -3). Martinez scored another career-low 70 to finish just inside the top 20 at 19th (217, +1). Winans finished her competition with a 76, and finished at 34th (223, +7).
"We had a great week. It was the first time this semester that we've put three good rounds together," head Drouin-Luttrell said. "I'm so proud of our team for fighting. We came up short and finished just a few shots off of second, but overall it was a great week."
The Sooners are currently waiting until April 28 when the NCAA will select the teams to play in regionals. Oklahoma entered the Golfstat polls this week at No. 32 and seems to be on track to making it through the selection committee.
