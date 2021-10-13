OU women's golf: Sooners finish 10th at Illini Invitational

After a weather delay put an early end to day one of the Illini Invitational, Oklahoma struggled en route to a 10th place finish at the tournament.
Fortuna (-2) leads the way in the final round of the Illini Invitational. pic.twitter.com/Bazmao9vd4— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) October 12, 2021
With play paused early in the second round, OU sat in sole possession of sixth place. A tough final round dropped the Sooners four spots to finish 10th out of 15.
Louisville and No. 11 Georgia tied for first place at 15 under par, narrowly edging out Purdue. The Boilermakers finished third, shooting 14 under par. The Cardinals recorded the best score of day two, shooting 11 under par on Tuesday. The hot finish was enough to vault Louisville from fifth to first on the leaderboard.
No. 19 LSU finished fourth while San Jose State rounded out the top five. The Spartans also finished the tournament on an impressive run, shooting 10 under par after the weather delay to improve from par to 10 under.
Individually, OU had a strong start to the event. At the end of a shortened first day, freshman Meagan Winans and senior Libby Winans were tied for eighth. At one point in the second round, the senior from Richardson, Texas, was tied for second place.
The final 18 holes derailed the Winans sisters’ top 10 hopes as both shot their worst round of the tournament to finish tied for 27th at par.
Two other Sooners finished in the top 50. Senior Hannah Screen shot two over par, good enough to finish tied for 37th. Mikhaela Fortuna closed out the last 18 holes in 70 strokes, Oklahoma’s lowest total of the final round. The strong finish helped the senior from Manila, Philippines, move into a tie for 50th place.
After impressing in her season debut at the Schooner Fall Classic, sophomore Nina Lang struggled at the Illini Invitational. The Ingolstadt, Germany, native finished the event at eight over par, tying her for 65th.
The Sooners will look to bounce back next week as they travel to San Marcos, Texas, to compete in the Jim West Invitational at Kissing Tree Golf Course. The tournament takes place Oct. 17-18. The Jim West Invitational is one of only two remaining events on Oklahoma’s fall schedule.
