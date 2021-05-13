OU women's golf: Sooners end season 3 strokes short of advancing to NCAA Championships

The Sooners concluded their 2020-2021 season on Wednesday by finishing seventh at the Columbus Regional, three strokes away from advancing to the NCAA Championships.
Fought hard until the end. The Sooners (7th, +24) finish three shots out of sixth place despite a late rally at the NCAA Columbus Regional, officially ending our season.Thanks for having our back through thick and thin, Sooner Nation☝️ pic.twitter.com/kjjz8Bp3kE— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) May 12, 2021
Oklahoma began the regional on Monday by shooting a 2-under 286 to lead the region after the first day. However, Tuesday’s +24, 312 ultimately doomed OU despite a strong +2, 290 on Wednesday.
The Columbus Regional was the final appearance for senior Kaitlin Milligan. Milligan, who holds several program records, including the lowest 18 and 54-hole scores, finished +4 and T-13 for the tournament. Junior Hannah Screen also shot +4 throughout the tournament, and the duo was one stroke away from forcing a playoff to compete at nationals as individuals.
Oklahoma will have six of its nine golfers return for the 2021-2022 season. Milligan, along with seniors Ellen Secor and Hannah Lee, will graduate this spring. Screen will lead the returners, along with juniors Libby Winans and Mikhaela Fortuna, who both shot +8 in Columbus.
OU will add one signee in the fall in Megan Winans, who finished as the runner-up at Texas’s UIL 6A State Championship this spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.