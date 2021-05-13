You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU women's golf: Sooners end season 3 strokes short of advancing to NCAA Championships

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kaitlin Milligan

Then-sophomore OU golfer Kaitlin Milligan swings March 29, 2019.

 via Soonersports.com

The Sooners concluded their 2020-2021 season on Wednesday by finishing seventh at the Columbus Regional, three strokes away from advancing to the NCAA Championships.

Oklahoma began the regional on Monday by shooting a 2-under 286 to lead the region after the first day. However, Tuesday’s +24, 312 ultimately doomed OU despite a strong +2, 290 on Wednesday. 

The Columbus Regional was the final appearance for senior Kaitlin Milligan. Milligan, who holds several program records, including the lowest 18 and 54-hole scores, finished +4 and T-13 for the tournament. Junior Hannah Screen also shot +4 throughout the tournament, and the duo was one stroke away from forcing a playoff to compete at nationals as individuals.

Oklahoma will have six of its nine golfers return for the 2021-2022 season. Milligan, along with seniors Ellen Secor and Hannah Lee, will graduate this spring. Screen will lead the returners, along with juniors Libby Winans and Mikhaela Fortuna, who both shot +8 in Columbus.

OU will add one signee in the fall in Megan Winans, who finished as the runner-up at Texas’s UIL 6A State Championship this spring.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments