OU women's golf: Sooners end fall season with 5th place tie at Olde Stone Intercollegiate

In the final tournament of its fall season, Oklahoma tied Wisconsin for fifth place at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Tuesday.
.@_mafer_mtz_ finished sixth and led the Sooners at the Olde Stone Intercollegiate 👊 pic.twitter.com/Gr1Y09nnnU— Oklahoma Golf (@OU_WGolf) October 26, 2021
The Sooners closed out fall play on a high note, garnering their first top five finish since Sept. 14 at the Sam Golden Invitational. OU finished 44 over par, three strokes behind fourth place Notre Dame.
Early in the second round, OU shared second place with Memphis and Coastal Carolina. Coastal Carolina found its swing in the second round and played its way into the top spot on the leaderboard.
The Chanticleers’ jump pushed the Sooners into a fourth place tie with Wisconsin at 26 over par. A tough second round dropped Memphis to seventh.
Day one came to a close early due to darkness. With play paused in the second round, OU placed five golfers in the top 30. Senior Mikhaela Fortuna and redshirt junior Maria Fernanda Martinez lead the way, leaving the course tied for 16th place at six over par on Monday.
The Sooners fought to keep their top five placement in the third round, finishing the final 18 holes in 301 strokes. Only Notre Dame recorded a lower final round total.
Louisville took home the team title, notching 28 strokes over par. The Cardinals finished seven strokes ahead of second place North Texas.
Coming in two strokes behind the Mean Green was Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers also boasted the individual winner, Tiffany Arafi. Notre Dame finished in fourth place with Wisconsin and Oklahoma tying for fifth.
Fernanda Martinez led the way for Oklahoma at seven over par. The Veracruz, Mexico, native birdied two of her final three holes to move into a sixth place tie with Middle Tennessee State graduate student Caroline Caudill. This is the highest finish in Fernanda Martinez’s OU career.
Fortuna got off to a slow start on Tuesday, but battled back down the stretch. A 72 stroke final round left the Manila, Philippines, senior tied for 21st.
Hannah Screen recorded the first ace of her career en route to a 22nd place tie with Notre Dame freshman Montgomery Ferreira and Charlotte redshirt freshman Maia Samuelsson. The senior from London, England, earned her fourth top 30 finish of the season.
Coming in 12 spots behind Screen was freshman Meagan Winans. The Richardson, Texas, native tallied 233 strokes, tying three other golfers at 17 over par.
Sophomore Nina Lang rounded out a Sooners team that placed all of its golfers in the top 40. The Baylor transfer finished one stroke higher than Winans, at 18 over par.
The Olde-Stone Intercollegiate concludes Oklahoma’s fall season. OU wraps up its first semester of play with two top five finishes and zero finishes outside the top 10. The Sooners will tee it up again Feb. 27-28 at the Westbrook Invitational in Peoria, Arizona.
