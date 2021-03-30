OU women's golf: No. 33 Sooners finish 4th in The Bruzzy Challenge to conclude regular season stroke-play

No. 33 Oklahoma traveled to Argyle, Texas over the weekend to play in The Bruzzy Challenge and came out in fourth place on Monday after playing in three rounds.
The Sooners started off the first round Sunday morning carding a 287 combined and continued to carry their momentum into the afternoon carding a 288 in the second round. The final round Monday morning saw windy conditions that affected the Sooners' play, but they still managed to score a 295 to conclude the competition.
Oklahoma has made four top-10 finishes this season and finished the stroke-play portion of its regular season. This season the Sooners have recorded a scoring average of 289.47, the second-lowest in program history.
Junior Mikhaela Fortuna led the team for the second time this season, tying for 13th place, while junior Libby Winans and redshirt sophomore Maria Fernanda Martinez both followed suit tying for 22nd at three over par. Junior Hannah Screen shot four over par and tied for 29th, and Senior Kaitlin Milligan shot seven over and tied for 40th individually.
The Sooners played two rounds Sunday morning, spearheaded by Screen and Fortuna, with each carding a 72 to tie-up 2nd place with North Texas (287, -1). Sunday afternoon also saw solid performances by Fortuna (142, -2) and Martinez (147, +3) in the second round. By Sunday evening Oklahoma concluded the first two rounds with the third-place spot (575, -1).
Oklahoma played its final round on Monday and had to play through strong winds. That slowed the momentum the Sooners had as they carded a 295 and shot six over par. Fortuna (72, 70, 74, E) kept herself within range of an eagle to finish off the day just outside the top 10 individuals. After scoring a relative high during the first round, Martinez found her stride during the second round and scored the lowest out of the team for the second and third round to bring her total score to a 219 (76,71,72, +3).
Winans (71,74,74, +3) finished her day with a total score of 219 alongside Screen, who finished the day with a total of 220 (72, 73, 75, +4). Milligan rounded out the Sooners with a total of 223 (72, 75, 76, +7) and has her sights fixed on the Augusta National Women’s Amatuer where she is set to start Wednesday morning.
"It was a tough day for us out there," head coach Veronique Drouin-Luttrell said in a press release after the final round. "We played stressed out, and it hurt us both days. It's nice to finish inside the top five, but we're capable of so much more. We'll get back to Norman and work on some things as we prepare for the match-play event up in Stillwater in a couple of weeks."
The Sooners will close out the regular season in Big 12 Match Play at the Stillwater Country Club through April 11-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.