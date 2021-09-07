OU women’s tennis: 4 Sooners earn preseason ranking; Carmen, Ivana Corley ranked No. 1 in doubles

Oklahoma had four players listed on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s preseason rankings released Tuesday.
4️⃣ #Sooners checked in to the preseason 𝐈𝐓𝐀 𝐒𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬! #OUrFight | #ITARankings pic.twitter.com/muG6YaDjDC— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) September 7, 2021
Sisters in junior Carmen Corley and senior Ivana Corley were ranked No. 1 in ITA’s doubles rankings. Last season, the pair ranked as high as No. 11, earning the highest-ranked spot in OU history for doubles at the time.
The nation's 𝐛𝐞𝐬𝐭 wears 🔴 and ⚪️!@CarmenCorley3 and @ivanacorley earn the top spot in the ITA's Preseason Doubles Rankings! ➡️ https://t.co/6TLfZUPpdV#OUrFight | #ITARankings pic.twitter.com/j8u9X7n0lF— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) September 7, 2021
Carmen Corley led the way for the Sooners in the singles rankings at No. 39. Sophomore Dana Guzman was ranked No. 42 and Ivana Corley was ranked No. 60. Junior Layne Sleeth debuted in the rankings at No. 95.
Carmen Corley finished last season ranked No. 59, followed by Guzman at No. 63 and Ivana Corley at No. 86. The Corleys were also selected to compete in the ITA All-American main draw from Oct. 4-10 in Charleston, South Carolina.
The Sooners’ 2021-22 fall schedule has yet to be announced.
