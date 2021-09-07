You are the owner of this article.
OU women’s tennis: 4 Sooners earn preseason ranking; Carmen, Ivana Corley ranked No. 1 in doubles

Carmen and Ivana Corley last

Junior Ivana Corley and sophomore Carmen Corley celebrate after a match on Oct. 11, 2020.

 Austin Carriere/OU Athletics

Oklahoma had four players listed on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s preseason rankings released Tuesday.

Sisters in junior Carmen Corley and senior Ivana Corley were ranked No. 1 in ITA’s doubles rankings. Last season, the pair ranked as high as No. 11, earning the highest-ranked spot in OU history for doubles at the time.

Carmen Corley led the way for the Sooners in the singles rankings at No. 39. Sophomore Dana Guzman was ranked No. 42 and Ivana Corley was ranked No. 60. Junior Layne Sleeth debuted in the rankings at No. 95.

Carmen Corley finished last season ranked No. 59, followed by Guzman at No. 63 and Ivana Corley at No. 86. The Corleys were also selected to compete in the ITA All-American main draw from Oct. 4-10 in Charleston, South Carolina.

The Sooners’ 2021-22 fall schedule has yet to be announced.

