OU women’s gymnastics: No. 1 Sooners score 198.175; top Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State to advance to regional final

  • Updated
  • 0
Ragan Smith

Junior Ragan Smith during the meet against Michigan on March 4.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma defeated  No. 16 Arizona State, No. 18 Arkansas and Arizona in the second round of the NCAA South Central Regional on Thursday night in Norman.

OU placed first with a 198.175 while Arkansas placed second with a 196.975. Arizona placed third with a 196.800, while Arizona State placed last with a 196.600. Arkansas’ Kennedy Hambrick won the all-around title with a 39.575.

Heading into the first rotation on floor, sophomore Bell Johnson opened with a 9.9 and fifth-year senior Carly Woodard followed with a 9.85. Freshman Danae Fletcher posted a 9.85 before fellow freshman Danielle Sievers added a 9.9.

Freshman Jordan Bowers and junior Ragan Smith closed on floor with a pair of 9.925s The Sooners entered the second rotation with a .075 lead over second place Arizona.

On vault, OU started out hot with a 9.95 from senior Allie Stern. Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur followed with a 9.8, leading to a 9.95 from Bowers. Sievers notched a 9.85 and senior Olivia Trautman tallied a 9.9. Fletcher anchored on vault, posting a 9.95.

Oklahoma held a .450 first place advantage heading into the third event. The Sooners lived up to their No. 1 national bars ranking, beginning with a 9.9 from Sievers. LeVasseur added a 9.875, which was followed by a 9.85 from fifth-year senior Karrie Thomas.

Smith posted a 9.925 in the No. 4 spot before Bowers notched a 9.975. Sophomore Audrey Davis finished on bars with a 9.95, catapulting OU to a .800 first place lead.

Junior Jenna Dunn opened the final event on beam and notched a 9.9. Directly after, Trautman and LeVasseur added 9.9s of their own. Davis followed with another 9.9 before Woodard posted a 9.75 in the No. 5 spot. Smith anchored and notched a 9.875 to end the Sooners’ night.

Next, Oklahoma advances to the regional finals to face No. 8 Minnesota, No. 9 California and Arkansas at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 2 in Norman. The top two finishers in Saturday’s finals will advance to the NCAA Championships from April 14-16 in Fort Worth.

