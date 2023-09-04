OU wide receiver Gavin Freeman was named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of Week Monday for his performance in the Sooners' 73-0 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.
.@TheGavinFreeman named Co-Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week 😤 https://t.co/BJDOmDvc8X | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/2IW7r3d0yt— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 4, 2023
Freeman, a sophomore who walked on last season and earned a scholarship on Aug. 25, returned the first punt of the game 82 yards for a touchdown on Saturday. He also returned another punt eight yards.
The Oklahoma City native finished with four catches for 19 yards, including his first career receiving touchdown. Saturday marked the second consecutive season Freeman scored a touchdown on his first touch of the year.
OU hosts SMU at 5 p.m. Saturday in Norman on ESPN+.