Sophomore wide receiver Gavin Freeman during the game against Arkansas State on Sept. 2.

OU wide receiver Gavin Freeman was named Big 12 Co-Special Teams Player of Week Monday for his performance in the Sooners' 73-0 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Freeman, a sophomore who walked on last season and earned a scholarship on Aug. 25, returned the first punt of the game 82 yards for a touchdown on Saturday. He also returned another punt eight yards.

The Oklahoma City native finished with four catches for 19 yards, including his first career receiving touchdown. Saturday marked the second consecutive season Freeman scored a touchdown on his first touch of the year.

OU hosts SMU at 5 p.m. Saturday in Norman on ESPN+.

