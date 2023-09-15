Taylor Preston has always been ahead of the curve.
As a fifth grader, Preston often followed her older sister Kylee to middle school practices and fit in like she was on the team. At 6-foot-2, Preston also has a height advantage over many of her peers, which was true then as well.
“A lot of people didn’t realize that she was only in fifth grade,” Michele Preston, Taylor’s mother, said. “They thought she was older. She was taller and already had some good skills at that point.”
Fast forward almost a decade later and Preston shined during her freshman year at OU, even notching a Big 12 Rookie Player of the Week award in November 2022 after helping the Sooners snap a six-game losing streak with a win over Kansas.
Preston finished with 749 attacks, which was second most on the team, and 253 kills, which was third most. This season, Preston has started hot with 90 kills and 218 attacks through seven games
An important factor in her improvement? New head coach Aaron Mansfield, who was hired on Dec. 22, 2022 after Lindsey Gray-Walton’s resignation on Dec. 8.
“The new coaching staff has definitely uplifted my confidence on the court so much more,” Preston said. “I feel like I play with so much more ease and much more looseness, which makes me able to know how to hit my shots better.”
Preston says the new coaching staff has also helped her limit mistakes on the court.
“I don’t get in my head as much because they are there to talk me through it if I need to talk to somebody,” Preston said. “They’ve just helped my confidence so much on the court. I just feel so much more positive and everything when I’m on the court.
“It’s helped me a lot. Playing at the Division I level is such a higher level, and coming into it my freshman year it was a big change from high school. The girls on the team helped so much with fitting right in, and now this year with our new coaching staff, it’s helped so much and it’s made our team so much stronger.”
Preston was an accomplished volleyball player in high school, winning Kentucky Gatorade Player of the Year at St. Henry District High School. She earned an AVCA All-Region selection and amassed over 1,300 kills, 270 blocks and 400 digs in her high school career.
Mansfield spoke highly of Preston welcoming change within the new system.
“When I think of players really receptive to change, she’s definitely at the top of that list for one of the top players who we’ve asked to do a lot of different things,” Mansfield said. “She’s been really impressive with how well she moves the ball around, and we’ve helped her find different ways to score.”
Michele Preston also sees a difference in her daughter since the new coaching staff arrived in Norman.
With newfound confidence, Preston not only possesses personal goals, but she has her eyes set on leading OU to the NCAA Tournament.
“That’s definitely something we have our eyes on. We’re all putting the work in together to get to that point,” Preston said. “Each one of us has our own individual goals, or whatever that may be. We all know the end goal is to make it to the tournament, and hopefully win a championship. I know we’re all on the same page with that."
As Preston and Oklahoma (5-2) prepare to face UCLA (7-1) Friday and Saturday for a doubleheader home opener, the sophomore from Union, Kentucky, welcomes a new era for OU volleyball. It’s also the first chance for Sooners fans to usher in the new coaching staff, which has high expectations to win.
“I’m super excited, I know this year will be a lot different than the last,” Preston said. “And I hope lots of fans come out and watch us play, because it’s a new journey, and we’re ready for this goal and this mission we’re on as a family. I’m looking forward to the home opener against UCLA.”
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.