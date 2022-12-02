OU volleyball: Taylor Preston looks to continue rapid development with Sooners after strong freshman season

Taylor Preston excelled so quickly at volleyball, she made Ryle High School’s varsity team as a seventh grader after only beginning to play in fifth grade.
Preston’s rapidly developing volleyball journey began with watching her older sister Kylee in practice. The Union, Kentucky native regularly shagged lost balls and hit them back to her sister’s team.
“My sister was the whole reason I got into volleyball,” Preston said. “I would love to watch her play so much that I actually downloaded an app on my phone so that I could keep her stats as she was playing.”
When Preston was in ninth grade, however, she decided to attend St. Henry District High School rather than stick with Kylee at Ryle High. They wound up playing each other that season for bragging rights.
“That was like one of the biggest games of the season, because we were two sisters on opposing sides and everybody (around) the school was like ‘Oh my gosh, the Preston sisters, they're going against each other,’” Kylee said. “...Unfortunately, Taylor’s team won. At that point, she grew up and got a lot taller than me.”
Preston’s growth has continued at Oklahoma, where as a freshman this fall she became among the Sooners’ most reliable outside hitters.
She finished the 2022 season third on the team with 253 kills and second with 749 attacks. Preston was also the only OU player this season to have over 60 attacks in a match, which she accomplished twice.
The Sooners are hoping she can continue to grow within their young core and help them return to Big 12 and national relevance in 2023.
Oklahoma head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton, who spent 2010-17 as an assistant coach on Kentucky’s staff, scouted Preston and knew she was a top priority for OU’s 2022 recruiting class.
“The main thing about Taylor is that she represented our brand of volleyball,” Gray-Walton said. “She is such a tough competitor that works very hard to get as good as she is, but is incredibly humble and easy to communicate with, whether it's with us on the court or with her teammates in simple conversation.”
With Preston approaching the end of her high school career in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, going through the recruiting process was difficult.
“COVID was definitely a barrier throughout almost the entirety of the selection process,” Preston said. “At first we couldn’t really do any official visits, so I would either go alone to visit the campus with my family or just meet with people from the program on zoom calls. So yeah, overall the process wasn’t something that was super easy to get through.”
Luckily for Oklahoma, Preston decided to meet with Gray-Walton and a few assistant coaches and players via zoom.
Preston’s priority was finding a place that felt like home. Everyone from her family to close friends and coaches always would always ask her which school she talked to gave her that feeling.
Her father, Kevin, helped her most in making a selection. A former Wichita State basketball player, he had been through the recruiting process himself.
“The main thing I remember preaching to Taylor about was if she felt like this could be a place she could call home,” Kevin said. “Since this was gonna be a decision that was going to set forth the rest of her life, we all just wanted to be supportive of her wherever that new home would be for her.”
After a few good conversations with OU, Preston decided to visit Norman with her family. She later announced her commitment to the Sooners on Sept. 3, 2020.
“The second I got here, I absolutely loved the campus and got to meet with a few of the girls and coaches,” Preston said. “I knew immediately just meeting with all of them in person and just seeing the campus, that they would be like a family to me at a place I knew that I wanted to be my new home.”
The end of Preston’s high school career was also stunted by the pandemic, but she didn’t allow that to hinder her development. Rather than sit inside and do nothing, she worked on her craft at home almost everyday.
That work paid off during her senior year in the 2021 state tournament. Preston and her team won the state title and she led the way, winning MVP of the tournament by recording 67 kills in 10 sets over three matches.
“The one thing I can say about Taylor is that she is such a motivator,” said Maureen Kaiser, Preston’s high school coach. “I remember specifically that even when the pandemic was around and everyone was still in quarantine, Taylor would still be practicing. I think a lot of her teammates took note of that and as a result they would also get into the gym and the squad was better the next season because of all the hard work everyone put in.”
“The years she was with us were huge. We are a tiny school of less than 500 students, so to have a talent like Taylor a part of our program was crucial for the success we had.”
Ultimately, Preston was named 2021-2022 Kentucky Gatorade Volleyball Player of the Year and garnered numerous all-team awards during her Saint Henry career. But she was most satisfied by the team success that led to that state championship, her school’s first volleyball title in 40 years.
Similarly, Preston is trying to become a motivator for OU that can lead it back to championship caliber competition.
For Oklahoma’s Oct. 30 matchup with Kansas, Kylee surprised her younger sister by showing up to support her for the first time in her collegiate career. Whenever Preston spikes for a significant kill, Kylee likes to shout out “You’re really good Tay!”
She had plenty of opportunities against the Jayhawks, as Preston finished with a match-high 22 kills.
“When I shouted out to her after she got a kill,” Kylee said, “I just saw her face light up.”
That 3-2 win over Kansas showed just how significant Preston’s future impact can be. Before, the Sooners were on a six-game losing streak and had fallen to No. 13 Baylor the game prior. She snapped the bad stretch by lighting up the stat sheet, and received Big 12 Rookie of the Week honors afterward.
🏐 #Big12VB Rookie of the Week 🏐Taylor Preston, @OU_Volleyball 📰 https://t.co/sXocaRo2fJ pic.twitter.com/bHjG562IaT— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 1, 2022
As OU looks to improve from its 5-11 record in Big 12 play this season, Preston and her teammates’ continued development will be key.
Outside hitter Alexis Shelton and middle blocker Morgan Perkins, who made the conference’s all-rookie team, are other notable freshmen on the roster. Shelton ranked second on the team with 263 kills and Perkins led the team with 110 blocks.
All three freshmen have high hopes moving forward, growing rapidly as Preston has focused on throughout her volleyball journey.
“I think next year is gonna be such a great year for us,” Preston said. “We have a really great class coming in and with just the way I feel like we have all developed our craft over so much over the season. So, in all honesty, I think that this team with all the experience we now have and the strong class we have coming in, I think we are going to cause trouble in the Big 12 and hopefully get back into tournament conversation.”
