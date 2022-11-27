OU volleyball swept by TCU to conclude season; Sooners' seniors look ahead to younger teammates' promising future

Oklahoma was swept by TCU 3-0 on Saturday in Norman to conclude the regular season.
Before the match, Savannah Davison, Adria Oliver, and Grace Talpash were recognized for senior night and met with a standing ovation.
“I am gonna miss the environment and the people,” Talpash said. “When Oklahoma took me under their wing from the transfer portal, I was met with a bunch of great coaches and teammates that made me feel that this is my home away from home.”
Oklahoma fell behind 4-1 early in the first set, but Oliver and freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton combined for a block assist that sparked a four-point run. Oklahoma (15-13, 5-10 Big 12) led by as much as 17-12 in the set with Oliver scoring one of her eight kills on the evening.
Despite that, TCU (16-10, 11-5) went on a nine-point run that provided it the momentum to take the set 25-22.
“I think we overall had a great season,” Oliver said. “Unfortunately, though, we didn’t get the win tonight, but I am still proud of my girls as they are my family and I am gonna miss them more than anything.”
S1 | #Sooners 2, TCU 4 It takes ✌️ – @aiivvx and @ashelton21 with the block assist!!📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/qaTjlpc0ft📊 https://t.co/5CjX1DeSih#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Cu6G4sHIc2— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 27, 2022
S1 | #Sooners 17, TCU 12Not in 𝗢𝗨𝗿 house! @aiivvx helps the Sooners maintain a 𝙛𝙞𝙫𝙚-𝙥𝙤𝙞𝙣𝙩 𝙡𝙚𝙖𝙙 against the Horned Frogs!! 💥📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/qaTjlpc0ft📊 https://t.co/5CjX1DeSih#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/Hkm971O6es— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 27, 2022
The second set fell similarly like the first even though Oklahoma started off on a three-point run. The Sooners eventually had a 15-9 lead over the Horned Frogs, but a six-point run, catapulted TCU to another 25-22 set win.
S2 | #Sooners 15, TCU 9Sooners keep a 6️⃣-point lead against the Horned Frogs!! 🔥📺 ESPN+💻 https://t.co/qaTjlpc0ft📊 https://t.co/5CjX1DeSih#BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/JN5mov9z5B— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 27, 2022
“We have the talent going forward, it’s having that emotional maturity to prevent those unforced errors,” head coach Lindsey Gray Walton said. “I think that it is just something that will come with time and will really show up next season with how much growth we have seen already in this season alone, making a majority of our matches competitive by taking at least one set.”
In the third set, Oklahoma stayed competitive until the halfway point, where TCU jumped to a 16-12 lead and never looked back, taking the match 25-21.
As the match ended, the realization hit that not just the season was over, but also the careers of Talpash, Oliver, and Davison. Gray-Walton became emotional as she explained what her upperclassman contributors meant to her.
“Losing these girls is like a heartbeat,” Gray-Walton said.
Oklahoma may be losing a great class of players, but those same players realize what their younger teammates have ahead of them.
“I think every single player on this team, whether freshman, sophomore, or junior, is gonna be great,” Davison said. “I think these girls need to realize how good they are as I believe the future has a lot in store for them and I will be back to watch them.”
Despite the bittersweet ending to the season, Gray-Walton spoke nothing but positively when it came to the Sooners’ future.
“I think the competitive spirit is at an all time high,” Gray-Walton said. “I think success comes with time, and this program I think will discover that, and once they take that time, they will be a really scary group. So overall, I think that this group is excited to come back and want more next season.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.