OU volleyball: Sooners' tough weekend in winless Oklahoma Invitational provides lesson for future matches

Just another learning opportunity.
That’s the notable takeaway OU head coach Lindsey Gray-Walton gave from the Sooners' (0-3) 3-2 loss to Houston (3-0) on Saturday night.
Oklahoma wrapped up the Oklahoma Invitational in a disappointing fashion this weekend. After finishing 4-14 last season, Gray-Walton was hoping to get her team off to a fast start this fall. Now, after opening 0-3 this season, she is hoping to use the three straight losses as a lesson to jump-start her team.
“This is a young team,” Gray-Walton said. “They have to be in this moment. They don't understand what they maybe would do differently or just in the moment again. When they know they have the opportunity, they're going to finish it. … We want wins, but the growth of this team over the three matches this weekend is paramount.”
In the fifth set, the Sooners trailed 9-4 to the Cougars after three straight attack errors from redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison. Crawling back, much like they did from the previous 2-0 set deficit, the Sooners used five combined kills — two from Davison and three from freshman middle backer Megan Wilson — to bring the score within one. Houston ultimately had its way, capitalizing on the match point and winning the game 15-14.
“Things were showing up for us throughout,” Gray-Walton said. “Then they made some plays … and made some adjustments. And I think the three-step blocks to start (the fifth set) off probably not only emotionally messed with the psyche, but definitely built some momentum that they'd been kind of running out of gas with.”
Oklahoma’s newcomers provided a much needed spark amid the 2-0 set deficit. Davison, who has only played three games at OU since transferring from New Mexico State, tallied a career-high 25 kills in five sets. Her offensive prowess was pivotal to Oklahoma winning 25-22 and 25-14 in sets three and four, respectively.
Her kills, alongside OU’s .294 hitting percentage in the third set, helped tie the set count 2-2. Davison has been one of OU’s top three scorers in kills in all three of its matches.
“She's someone that is all gas, no brakes,” Walton-Gray said. “And tonight is a spectacle of that happening in the greatest ways — 25 kills, seven errors. She served well. She defended well. She passed really well. … It's mentally taxing to do what that person does for six rotations. But, she's physically built for it, and she can still jump just as high in the fifth set. That’s what you want out of a player.”
During the first and second sets, Oklahoma struggled to find its offense. Wilson and freshmen outside hitter Kristen Birmingham both helped carry the load with a combined 14 kills and 32 assists. Their efforts were for nought, though, as the Cougars won set one 25-22 and set two 25-16. Birmingham and Wilson both finished the contest with 19 and 10 kills, respectively. This is Wilson’s second match in a row with at least 19 kills.
Defensively, OU had 11 blocks in the game. Birmingham, alongside sophomore middle blocker Kelsey Carrington, accounted for eight. Carrington, who had four herself, garnered three blocks in the third set alone. Birmingham, Wilson and Carrington are three of the young players that can give the Sooners hope for future success if they keep playing at a high level.
Oklahoma now turns its focus to Air Force (0-3) at 6 p.m. on Sep. 3 in Spokane, Washington, for day one of the Gonzaga Invitational.
“I’m really excited to get back in the gym and practice on some items,” Gray-Walton said. “Because I think if that shows up this weekend, consistently going into the travel weekend, we have a really good opportunity to bounce back with three wins.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.