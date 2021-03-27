OU volleyball: Sooners toppled by TCU, 3-1, in season finale as Guewe Diouf suffers injury

In their season finale, the Sooners fell to TCU, 3-1, in Norman on Saturday evening.
Freshman Guewe Diouf had OU’s (1-5) first kill of the match, and from then on, the first set intensified. To the final point, TCU (3-6) fended off OU, 28-26. Diouf also suffered an unknown injury in the first set, causing her to miss the remainder of the match.
Oklahoma responded with a stout 8-1 lead in the second set, eventually won it, 25-18.
With nine lead changes and two ties in the third set, the match’s competitiveness increased, but TCU claimed the third set victory, 25-21.
Unable to even the match, the Sooners’ comeback fell short to the Horned Frogs in set four. The Horned Frogs won the set, 25-18, and ultimately the match, 3-1.
Sophomore Sanaá Dotson led the team with 26 kills and 12 digs and senior Sarah Maras carried seven kills and five digs. Overall, the Sooners outhit the Horned Frogs, .185-.184.
Oklahoma will return to action this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.