 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU volleyball: Sooners top Kansas State 3-1 in Manhattan; Morgan Perkins records career-high 15 kills

Morgan Perkins

Freshman middle blocker Morgan Perkins during the game against Kansas State on Oct. 19.

 Ray Bahner/OU Daily

Oklahoma (15-11, 5-9 Big 12) defeated Kansas State (14-12, 5-8), 3-1 on Wednesday night in Manhattan.

Freshman middle blocker Morgan Perkins posted a career-high 15 kills to lead the Sooners while sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson and freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton recorded 13 apiece.

The Sooners were hungry to rebound after being swept 3-0 by No. 1 Texas on Saturday. They took the first set against the Wildcats 25-15, led by Wilson’s five kills.

OU was met with competitiveness from Kansas State in the second set as neither team took control. With Kansas State leading 23-21, freshmen outside hitter Taylor Preston led a four-point run with two kills to help Oklahoma take the set 25-23.

The Wildcats put the Sooners on their heels in the third set, opening with a 10-3 run. Oklahoma made a valiant comeback effort, but fell short 25-23.

In the fourth set, Kansas State took early control and OU responded sooner rather than later, tying the score at 11. The set remained back-and-forth until Preston recorded two consecutive aces to give the Sooners a 25-23 set win.

The Sooners remain on the road for their next match against Iowa State at 6:30 on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in Ames.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments