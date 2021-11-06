OU volleyball: Sooners swept at home with 2nd consecutive 3-1 loss to Iowa State

Oklahoma (10-12, 4-7 Big 12) fell to Iowa State (14-8, 6-5) Saturday evening at McCasland Field House, 3-1.
Iowa State struck first in the opening set and never looked back. Oklahoma got within two early in the set at 10-8 but fell behind quickly after due to multiple bad serves and disoriented sets.
Back-to-back kills from Iowa State junior outside hitter Annie Hatch was all the momentum needed to help carry the Cyclones to the opening set win. The winning kill came from senior right-side hitter Mariah Mitchell. Iowa State took a 25-16 win to open the match with a 1-0 lead.
The second set began in the Sooners’ favor. A huge block from freshman middle blocker Megan Wilson followed by a kill put the Sooners on top early 8-4. Iowa State still brought a fight with a 4-0 run in the middle of the set to tie the score at 16-16.
Oklahoma senior outside hitter Savannah Davison scored two kills late in the set to put OU back on top by four, but a kill and a block from Hatch brought ISU back within one.
However, Oklahoma redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson scored back-to-back blocks to win the second set 25-22 and tie the match up at one set each.
The third set opened with back-to-back kills from Iowa State followed by back-to-back aces from Iowa State. That allowed the Cyclones to take a quick 4-0 lead.
The Cyclones’ run was followed by back-to-back kills from ISU senior middle-blocker Candeleria Herrera and Hatch to open the score to 8-1 as Oklahoma coach Lindsey Gray-Walton called a timeout.
Oklahoma’s will to win never faltered, however, as the Sooners produced a massive 15-4 run to narrow their deficit to just one, led by five kills from Wilson to turn the score to 16-15.
Oklahoma finally tied the game at 24 each with a kill from Davison, but a kill from Hatch and an error from Davison helped Iowa State toward the set three victory and a 2-1 lead over OU.
Set four was controlled by Iowa State, forcing multiple errors on OU, with a 7-2 Cyclones run to open the fourth set at 17-10. The Sooners struggled to score amid the mighty Cyclone defense, as a total of six errors were committed by the Sooners in the fourth set alone.
The game-winning kill by ISU’s redshirt senior middle blocker Avery Rhodes ended the set at 25-17 ISU.
Oklahoma will now hit the road to take on Texas in a two-game series next Thursday, Nov. 11, and Friday, Nov. 12, at 7 p.m. in Austin.
