OU volleyball: Sooners swept 3-0 in 2nd-straight match against No. 2 Texas in Austin

Megan Wilson

Freshman middle blocker Megan Wilson during the match against Iowa State on Nov. 6.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-15, 4-10 Big 12) was swept 3-0 for the second-straight match by No. 2 Texas (20-1, 11-1) on Friday night in Austin.

The first set began with a strong Longhorns performance and ended the same way. The set saw a 10-0 run for Texas and numerous OU attacking errors. Texas ended set one with a 7-1 run to take a 25-8 win.

The Sooners played catch-up for the entirety of the second set. Back-to-back kills from freshman middle blocker Megan Wilson allowed OU to narrow Texas’ lead to 20-17 late, but the Longhorns rebounded quickly. Texas ended the set with a 3-1 run to win, 25-21.

Set three began with another strong start by the Longhorns. The Sooners trailed 15-10 at the set’s media timeout, and Texas finished the match with a 10-4 run to win 25-14. Wilson ended the night with a team-high 12 kills, and redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison followed with nine. 

Freshman setter Peyton Dunn finished with 23 assists while junior Olivia Littlejim led the Sooners with 10 digs. UT hit .380 in the match while OU hit .106.

Oklahoma now looks towards its two matches of the season against Baylor (15-5, 9-2) on Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 4 p.m. in Norman.

