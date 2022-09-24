 Skip to main content
OU volleyball: Sooners swept 3-0 by Texas in Big 12 opener

  • Updated
  • 0
Alexis Shelton

Freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton during the match against Nevada on Sept. 16.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

Oklahoma (10-3, 0-1) fell to Texas (10-0, 2-0) 3-0 on the road Saturday in its first conference match of the season.

Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the team with 29 assists and sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson had a team-high 11 kills.

The first set was competitive until Texas went on a 5-1 run, giving it the momentum to take the set 25-20.

Oklahoma answered in the second set, starting off a 6-2 run with a service ace by freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton. Texas responded with a 6-1 run of its own to take the second set 25-21.

Oklahoma put it they had into the third set, going on a 6-1 run, but it wasn’t enough as Texas ended the set with a 25-18 victory.

The Sooners return home for their next match against Kansas at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept 28.

