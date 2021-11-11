OU volleyball: Sooners swept 3-0 by No. 2 Texas on road

Oklahoma (10-14, 4-9 Big 12) was bested 3-0 by No. 2 Texas (19-1, 10-1) in on Thursday evening in Austin.
In the first set, Texas took a slim 5-4 lead over Oklahoma following a 3-0 run. The Longhorns later extended their lead to 18-15 despite back-to-back kills from OU freshman outside hitter Kristen Birmingham. Ultimately, Texas prevailed over Oklahoma with 17 kills to the Sooners’ 11 with a 25-22 set one win.
The Longhorns continued their demanding push in the beginning of set two by taking a 13-4 lead over Oklahoma. The Sooners brought the deficit down to just eight points, however, following a 20-12 score. But, Texas did not relent to OU’s pressure, limiting it to only two points for the rest of set two. The Longhorns took a 2-0 set lead after winning set two 25-14.
Set three followed the same tempo as the two previous sets for the Sooners. Texas jumped out to a quick seven-point lead, outmatching OU 9-2. The Longhorns’ defense held Oklahoma to just six kills in the third set, which resulted in a 25-13 set three win for Texas.
Oklahoma will pivot to its next game of the series against Texas at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 12 in Austin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.