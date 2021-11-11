You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners swept 3-0 by No. 2 Texas on road

Kristen Birmingham

Freshman outside hitter Kristen Birmingham during the match against Iowa State on Nov. 6.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Oklahoma (10-14, 4-9 Big 12) was bested 3-0 by No. 2 Texas (19-1, 10-1) in on Thursday evening in Austin.

In the first set, Texas took a slim 5-4 lead over Oklahoma following a 3-0 run. The Longhorns later extended their lead to 18-15 despite back-to-back kills from OU freshman outside hitter Kristen Birmingham. Ultimately, Texas prevailed over Oklahoma with 17 kills to the Sooners’ 11 with a 25-22 set one win. 

The Longhorns continued their demanding push in the beginning of set two by taking a 13-4 lead over Oklahoma. The Sooners brought the deficit down to just eight points, however, following a 20-12 score. But, Texas did not relent to OU’s pressure, limiting it to only two points for the rest of set two. The Longhorns took a 2-0 set lead after winning set two 25-14.

Set three followed the same tempo as the two previous sets for the Sooners. Texas jumped out to a quick seven-point lead, outmatching OU 9-2. The Longhorns’ defense held Oklahoma to just six kills in the third set, which resulted in a 25-13 set three win for Texas.

Oklahoma will pivot to its next game of the series against Texas at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, Nov. 12 in Austin.

