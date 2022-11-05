OU volleyball: Sooners sweep West Virginia 3-0, notch 2nd consecutive victory

Oklahoma (13-10, 3-8 Big 12) swept West Virginia (7-18, 0-11) 3-0 in Morgantown on Saturday, notching its first consecutive win since September after it defeated Kansas on Oct. 30.
Sophomore outside hitter Alexis Shelton and sophomore opposite outside hitter Megan Wilson led the Sooners with 11 kills each, followed by 10 kills from freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston.
The @Big12Conference Rookie of the Week puttin' in the work!! 💪@tprez04 | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/PeDVe0TvHB— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 5, 2022
The first half of Set 1 consisted of small runs from both teams. The Sooners outscored the Mountaineers 15-8 from 10-10 on, winning the set 25-18. Shelton recorded five of her 11 kills in the first set alone.
The second set was even tighter than the first, but Oklahoma remained in control throughout, winning 25-22.
Closing out Set 2⃣ with a @_meganwilson kill!! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/kfpcNZskJd— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 5, 2022
The Mountaineers came out gunning in the third determined to avoid a sweep. It came down to the wire when Oklahoma called timeout leading 23-22. A kill by Shelton and an attack error from West Virginia concluded the sweep with a 25-23 Set 3 victory.
The Sooners return to action against Texas Tech at 6 p.m. on Nov. 9 in Norman.
