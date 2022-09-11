OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Tulane 3-0 at Santa Clara Tournament

Oklahoma (6-2) swept its second consecutive match, defeating Tulane 3-0 in the Santa Clara Tournament on Saturday evening.
Freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston led the Sooners with nine kills on 24 attacks. Freshman outside hitter Alexis Shelton had eight kills on just 10 attacks.
Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the team in assists with 28, while freshman middle blocker Morgan Perkins led the team with four blocks to go along with seven kills.
Oklahoma made quick work of Tulane in the first set, winning 25-12. The Sooners led the entire time and kept Tulane from entering double digits all the way up to their 22nd point. Shelton recorded seven of her eight kills in the first set alone.
The second set was reminiscent of the first with an Oklahoma win, 25-12. Sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson led the team with four kills in the rout.
The final set was much closer than the first two, but Oklahoma still prevailed, winning 25-19 off a kill by Wilson, completing the sweep.
Oklahoma will play its final match of the Santa Clara Tournament against Fresno State at 3 p.m on Sunday, Sept. 11.
