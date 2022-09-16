OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Texas Southern 3-0 on front end of home doubleheader

The Sooners (9-2) made quick work of Texas Southern (0-9), sweeping the Tigers 3-0 in the first game of a home double header on Friday.
Sophomore middle blocker Morgan Perkins and sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson tied for the team lead with 10 kills and also led the team with 10 of its 14 blocks.
“The support from my teammates and coaches is what has really allowed me to succeed in helping the team, as I am always willing to listen,” Perkins said afterward.
Sooners coach Lindsey Gray-Walton was also quick to praise Perkins after her strong performance in OU’s sixth consecutive win.
“Morgan has the ability to get those easy points as an elite middle, and she doesn’t need a lot of space to be able to maximize jump that helps create everything else open,” Gray-Walton said. “If she can work hard and hit .700 like she has this year then it can really get this offense clicking.”
The first set reached peak intensity when the Sooners were up 6-5 with sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain serving.
Both squads set each other for the best possible attack but nothing was working until Chamberlain set Wilson for an attack that was too precise and powerful to return.
That kill gave the Sooners all the momentum needed to take the hard fought set 25-20.
“After the first set I felt like we were a little swirly and uncomfortable,” Gray-Walton said. “Hitting the ball at .524 percent is something we feel like we can do better than because we hold our team to such a high standard, and they know that.”
The Sooners showed what Gray-Walton expected of them in the last two sets of the match.
Oklahoma immediately showed improvement in the second set with a 5-0 run capped by an ace from freshman defensive specialist Chloe Kaminski.
Texas Southern called a timeout immediately after, but it was for naught as the Sooners took the set 25-11 with Perkins and Wilson combining for a pair of blocks.
The Sooners opened the third set on a 9-1 run and finished with a kill from freshman outside hitter Taylor Preston to win the set 25-9 in dominant fashion.
The second game of OU’s double header is against Nevada at 7 p.m at McCasland Field House.
“We were able to bounce back well in those last two sets,” Gray-Walton said. “That, I think, sets a good example of what our identity looks like as we continue to work to improve, as there is always something that can get better.”
