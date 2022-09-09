OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Santa Clara 3-0 in 1st match at Santa Clara Tournament

Oklahoma (5-2) swept host Santa Clara (3-4) 3-0 in its opening match at the Santa Clara Tournament on Friday evening.
Sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson led the Sooners with 11 kills on 29 attacks. Freshmen outside hitters Taylor Preston and Alexis Shelton had 10 kills each.
Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led OU with 30 assists and junior middle blocker Kesley Carrington produced a team-high seven blocks.
Oklahoma overcame a 5-0 deficit to claim the first set 25-23 in a grueling battle. Wilson and Preston led the comeback with five kills each in the set.
Back-to-back kills from @tprez04 gives OU the first set! 💪📊 https://t.co/EpaT473Xrv 📺 WCC Network 💻 https://t.co/foIhcnXOyd #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/DywjKY9d30— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 10, 2022
The Sooners won the second set 25-17. After starting off down 3-1, Wilson led a 7-0 run, allowing Oklahoma to maintain the lead for the rest of the set.
"Put on a platter for @_meganwilson!" 🍽️📊 https://t.co/EpaT473Xrv 📺 WCC Network 💻 https://t.co/foIhcnXOyd #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/A2C5WlRbD6— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 10, 2022
The final set went back and forth as Oklahoma lost a three-point lead early on, but ultimately prevailed to win the set 25-22 off a block assist by Carrington and Wilson.
Got the job done! 💪MATCH POINT ⬇️ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/UBJ7dYxH2t— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 10, 2022
The Sooners will play their second game of the tournament against Tulane at 4 p.m on Saturday, Sept. 10.
