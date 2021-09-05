OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Gonzaga 3-0 to finish undefeated Gonzaga Invitational run

Oklahoma (3-3) swept Gonzaga (3-3) 3-0 on Sunday, finishing the Gonzaga Invitational with three straight victories.
Set one began heavily in the Sooners favor, as they quickly jumped out to a 10-2 lead. OU never looked back and never let Gonzaga get within reach. The Sooners’ 17 kills and .414 hitting percentage helped lead them to victory by a large margin in the first set, 25-20.
Set two was much more of a battle than the first, with five ties within the first half of the set. A quick 9-3 run for Oklahoma helped it take advantage in the set at 15-10, thanks to freshman middle blocker Megan Wilson’s back-to-back kills. Gonzaga did not give up however, producing a 9-4 run to tie the set at 19-19 with junior outside hitter McKenna Marshall’s three kills.
Responding, Wilson scored back to back kills for Oklahoma to retake the lead, 22-20. Wilson scored two more to send the set to match point at 25-25. OU won close, 27-25, off two attacking errors by Marshall and force a 2-0 match lead.
Set three was much of the same competitiveness, beginning the set at 6-6. Oklahoma quickly scored a 9-3 run to take a 15-9 lead, led by Wilson’s two kills again. The Bulldogs did not quit, however, as Marshall helped delivered five straight scores with two kills of her own to narrow the Gonzaga deficit to one.
The Sooners managed to score three kills and a 4-1 run and keep the lead, 19-15. Oklahoma rode the momentum all the way to the finish and swept Gonzaga off two final kills from Wilson.
OU produced a .340 hitting percentage and 51 kills for the win on Sunday, while Wilson starred with 18 kills and a .429 hitting percentage.
Next, Oklahoma will head to the Georgia Tech Tournament. Its first match in the event will be at 11 a.m. CT on Friday, Sept. 10 against Indiana (5-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.