OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Abilene Christian 3-0 on road

  • Updated
  • 0
Megan Wilson

Freshman middle blocker/outside hitter Megan Wilson hits the ball during the game against Iowa State on Nov. 5.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Oklahoma (8-2) swept Abilene Christian (3-6) 3-0 in a Tuesday road matchup.

OU sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson led the Sooners in kills with 14 and points with 18. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the Sooners with 39 assists.

The first set was close between the Sooners and the Wildcats, until OU went on a 9-3 run to take the set 25-16.

The Sooners had control of the second set, never falling more than three points behind the Wildcats, and took the set 25-18.

The third set went just as well as the previous two sets for the Sooners, as they had five separate occasions where they went on runs of three or points. OU closed out the last set winning 25-18.

The Sooners' current 8-2 start to the season is their best since 2016. They will next return home Friday, Sept. 15 for a double header against Texas Southern at 1 p.m. and Nevada at 7 p.m.

