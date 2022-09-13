OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Abilene Christian 3-0 on road

Oklahoma (8-2) swept Abilene Christian (3-6) 3-0 in a Tuesday road matchup.
OU sophomore outside hitter Megan Wilson led the Sooners in kills with 14 and points with 18. Sophomore setter Payton Chamberlain led the Sooners with 39 assists.
The first set was close between the Sooners and the Wildcats, until OU went on a 9-3 run to take the set 25-16.
WELL, THAT WAS FUN!! 🥳📺 ESPN+ ($) | 💻 https://t.co/ZUZ83Z5QxU pic.twitter.com/KFESGkjc25— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 13, 2022
The Sooners had control of the second set, never falling more than three points behind the Wildcats, and took the set 25-18.
S2 | #Sooners 11, ACU 8ACE ... KILL ... OU goes on a 4-0 run! 😤📺 ESPN+ ($) | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/3sEYum8lda— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 13, 2022
The third set went just as well as the previous two sets for the Sooners, as they had five separate occasions where they went on runs of three or points. OU closed out the last set winning 25-18.
S3 | #Sooners 16, ACU 11Back-to-back kills and in the double digits for @_meganwilson! 😲📺 ESPN+ ($) | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/REjJk24wHR— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 14, 2022
The Sooners' current 8-2 start to the season is their best since 2016. They will next return home Friday, Sept. 15 for a double header against Texas Southern at 1 p.m. and Nevada at 7 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.