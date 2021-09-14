OU volleyball: Sooners sweep Abilene Christian 3-0 at home

Oklahoma (5-5) defeated Abilene Christian (5-5) 3-0 on Tuesday night at McCasland Field House in Norman.
The Sooners started set one down 13-8 to the Wildcats before the first timeout in the first period. Two blocks from sophomore middle blocker Kelsey Carrington and junior outside hitter Olivia Littlejim, respectively, helped them tie the game 13-13. OU’s momentum continued, as its 16 kills helped spark a 25-19 comeback. Oklahoma led 1-0 to start the game.
In the second set, the Wildcats took a 14-10 set lead over Oklahoma. Freshman middle-blocker/outside hitter Megan Wilson was the focal point of the Sooners’ offense in the set, totaling 10 of the team’s kills 25 kills at the time.
Both teams traded leads towards the end of the match, garnering extra time after the match point. The Sooners were finally able to win the set 33-31, however, with Wilson and redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison having back-to-back kills, alongside ACU’s service error. Both players combined for 30 of the Sooners’ 41 kills in the game.
Clinging onto the momentum from set two’s close win, the Sooners raced to an early 8-2 lead in set three. The Wildcats went on a 5-0 scoring run to bring the lead back within three, though. The Sooners’ offensive advantage quickly took over the game, giving them a 22-13 lead. In the game, OU tallied 53 kills and 48 digs while winning set three 25-15.
OU will next face SMU (3-5) at 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Moody Coliseum in Dallas.
