OU volleyball: Sooners suffer 3rd straight defeat with 3-2 loss to Houston

OU (0-3) lost 3-2 to Houston (3-0) on day two of the Oklahoma Invitational on Saturday night.
The Sooners led 15-12 in the first set due in large part to freshman outside hitter Kristen Birmingham’s three kills. The Cougars quickly gained the lead back, however, by matching OU’s 13 kills and converting two aces. Houston took set one 25-22.
The Cougars raced out to an early 10-4 lead in set two. Freshmen middle blocker Megan Wilson and Birmingham helped bring the score back within four with a combined 14 kills and 32 assists but Houston would not relent. Totaling seven blocks in the first two sets, UH won set two 25-16 to give the Cougars a 2-0 lead.
OU got out to a 15-12 advantage to start set three. Sophomore middle blocker Kelsey Carrington’s three blocks helped shift momentum in the Sooners’ favor. Oklahoma would eventually close out a 25-22 win with an over-the-middle kill from redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison during the match point.
The Sooners momentum continued into set four, producing an early 16-8 lead. Davison eclipsed 22 kills for the match in the set. Her offensive prowess, alongside OU’s .250 hitting percentage, helped Oklahoma take a demanding 25-14 set four win, tying the set count 2-2.
Houston charged to a 7-3 lead in the fifth set. OU managed to tie the game at 13 in the final moments, but the Cougars later prevailed. Houston took set five 15-13.
Next, Oklahoma faces Air Force (0-3) at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 in Spokane, Washington, for day one of the Gonzaga Invitational in Charlotte Y. Martin Centre.
