OU volleyball: Sooners split series with TCU after 3-2 loss in 2nd match

The Sooners (8-9, 2-4 Big 12) fell to TCU 3-2 (7-7, 1-3 Big 12) on Saturday, wrapping up game two of their conference series in Fort Worth.
In set one, Oklahoma started out with a 19-8 lead. Redshirt senior outside hitter Paige Anderson had six blocks in the first set, which catapulted the Sooners to a 25-13 first match win. Oklahoma led 1-0 to start the second set.
TCU used back-to-back kills to take a 3-2 lead over OU early in the second match. The Horned Frogs jumped out 9-5, but the Sooners used a 3-0 run to bring the score back within one point. From that point on, Oklahoma outscored TCU 17-13 en route to a 25-23 win. The Horned Frogs were down 2-0 to the Sooners.
Sophomore middle blocker Tyler Alcorn had her second kill in the third set, helping OU take a 12-10 lead early. TCU did not relent, however, using 11 kills to take an 18-17 lead over Oklahoma. TCU used its momentum from its first set lead to win set three 25-19. Oklahoma still led 2-1 in match count.
Oklahoma took a 8-7 lead in set four following a block from freshman setter Peyton Dunn and Alcorn. Ultimately, TCU rallied to take a 20-14 lead against OU in the match. The Sooners went on a 3-0 run in response to the Horned Frogs lead, but TCU finished them off 25-22.
Freshman outside hitter Megan Wilson had two kills in the fifth period versus TCU, which brought her total to 17 in the game. Her efforts weren’t enough, though, as TCU took a 12-11. The Sooners could not match the Horned Frogs’ momentum and they were defeated 15-12.
Oklahoma will return home to face Texas Tech (12-7, 2-4 Big 12) at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 15 in Norman.
