OU volleyball: Sooners setter Peyton Dunn named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for 4th time this season

Paige Anderson and Peyton Dunn

Redshirt senior middle blocker Paige Anderson and freshman setter Peyton Dunn during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Freshmen setter Peyton Dunn was announced as the Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday morning, and has now won the award four times this season.

The freshman setter had a career-high 54 assists in Oklahoma’s 3-2 win over Texas Tech on Thursday, Oct. 14. In the second match Dunn garnered 23 assists, ending her streak of at least 30 assists in every game in OU’s 3-2 loss on Friday, Oct. 15.

Dunn now has the most weekly awards of any Big 12 player this season. Alongside freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson, who won the award last week, Oklahoma has now tallied four consecutive weeks with a Big 12 Rookie of the Week winner.

Next, the Sooners will face Kansas at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 on the road. 

