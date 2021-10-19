OU volleyball: Sooners setter Peyton Dunn named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for 4th time this season

Freshmen setter Peyton Dunn was announced as the Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday morning, and has now won the award four times this season.
Stop us if you've heard this before.@peytondunn02 is the @Big12Conference 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐤𝐢𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤 👏👏👏» https://t.co/kvfhSvRxmo pic.twitter.com/WblBV9Q9UZ— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 19, 2021
The freshman setter had a career-high 54 assists in Oklahoma’s 3-2 win over Texas Tech on Thursday, Oct. 14. In the second match Dunn garnered 23 assists, ending her streak of at least 30 assists in every game in OU’s 3-2 loss on Friday, Oct. 15.
Dunn now has the most weekly awards of any Big 12 player this season. Alongside freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson, who won the award last week, Oklahoma has now tallied four consecutive weeks with a Big 12 Rookie of the Week winner.
Next, the Sooners will face Kansas at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 on the road.
