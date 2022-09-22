OU volleyball: Sooners riding high after sweeping Big 12 weekly awards, set for showdown at No. 1 Texas

Oklahoma (10-2) swept the Big 12 weekly awards ahead of its first conference match against No. 1 Texas (9-0) on Saturday.
It’s the first time the Sooners have taken home every conference weekly award since 2013.
Sophomore opposite outside hitter Megan Wilson was named offensive player of the week, sophomore libero Callie Kemohah was awarded defensive player of the week honors and freshman outside hitter Morgan Perkins was named rookie of the week.
“I think we're really proud of the awards for the players,” OU coach Lindsey Gray-Walton said. “Rightfully so, they've earned them each week. They've been pretty consistent with their numbers. So, I don't think that this one week specifically they were doing anything that wasn't their normal brand of volleyball as individuals.
“But really cool to see them all recognized in the same week, and just as a program, we talked about wanting to do something that's never been done before.”
Wilson leads the Sooners with 159 season kills and is the first repeat winner of the offensive player of the week, while Kemohah had won the defensive award two times prior to her latest.
“That's a great award for me,” Kemohah said. “It's my third but credit not just to me, but to my team. I mean, I wouldn't get my award if it wasn't my team backing me so it's an amazing feeling.”
Kemohah said the Sooners have focused on remaining confident no matter the opponent, which has allowed her to be a force on the defensive end. Kemohah has recorded 48 digs in her last three matches, averaging 16 per contest.
Meanwhile, Perkins credited her coach with helping her develop into a star player and win the first weekly award of her career.
“She doesn't like the tactics,” Perkins said. “She's slow with everything. She tells me she's not a yeller. She's not aggressive about it. She's calm and they're great pointers about what I need to do better and what I'm already doing good."
Despite Oklahoma’s winning record, it has yet to win a match against a ranked team and is now being thrust into battle with the nation’s best.
Texas has yet to lose and its dominance isn’t newly founded. The Longhorns posted a 27-2 record last year and a 23-5 record in 2020. Oklahoma will face Texas at 7 p.m. on Sept. 24 in Austin.
“This is a cool opportunity to play a No. 1 team and what we're going to learn when we compete against them,” Gray-Walton said. “But also, strip away the No. 1 stripe from Texas. It's just six individuals across the net, just like us, trying to pass that hit and our tempo, our speed.
"Like ‘What is our brand against this team that we feel can still make them uncomfortable?’ Because everybody's human. No one's completely bulletproof.”
