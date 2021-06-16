OU volleyball: Sooners' regular season Big 12 schedule announced

The Big 12 announced its 2021 conference schedule Wednesday. The Sooners’ 16-game Big 12 slate features eight games in Norman.
The @Big12Conference slate has been announced! Stay tuned for our full schedule coming 🔜! ➡️ https://t.co/yD47es1pEp pic.twitter.com/zt4VDWSZaQ— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) June 16, 2021
Oklahoma will start off the season traveling to West Virginia on Sept. 24 and will stay in Morgantown to face the Mountaineers again on Sept. 25. The Sooners will then return to Norman to face Kansas State from Oct. 1-2.
OU will then hit the road to TCU to face the Horned Frogs from Oct. 8-9. OU will then return home to face Texas Tech on Oct. 15-16. Afterward, the Sooners will travel to Kansas from Oct. 29-30 for a matchup against the Jayhawks.
After facing Kansas, the Sooners will be back at home in Norman to face Iowa State on Nov. 5-6. OU will then hit the road for its final time during the season to face off against Texas on Nov. 11 and 12 in Austin. Oklahoma will then play its two final home games of the season against Baylor on Nov. 23 and 24.
Oklahoma ended its 2020-21 season with a 4-14 record and went 3-11 in Big 12 play.
