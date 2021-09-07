You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners' Peyton Dunn named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

Peyton Dunn

Freshman setter Peyton Dunn during the game against Houston on Aug. 28.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman setter Peyton Dunn was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.

Dunn totaled 105 assists, 10 kills and 20 digs at the Gonzaga Invitational last weekend. 

Dunn is the only Sooner player to achieve the accolade this season. Dunn has a team-leading 233 assists through six matches. 

Oklahoma will return to action at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 to face off against Indiana and Mississippi State, respectively, for day one of the Georgia Tech Classic in Atlanta, Georgia.

