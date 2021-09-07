OU volleyball: Sooners' Peyton Dunn named Big 12 Rookie of the Week

Oklahoma freshman setter Peyton Dunn was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday.
🔴𝐑𝐎𝐎𝐊𝐈𝐄 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊🔴@peytondunn02 claimed the @Big12Conference Rookie of the Week honor after an impressive weekend at the Gonzaga Invitational! 👏👏👏➡️ https://t.co/v0ufglHLpi#OUVB | ⭕️🙌🏐 pic.twitter.com/tdFKXzUz7t— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) September 7, 2021
Dunn totaled 105 assists, 10 kills and 20 digs at the Gonzaga Invitational last weekend.
Dunn is the only Sooner player to achieve the accolade this season. Dunn has a team-leading 233 assists through six matches.
Oklahoma will return to action at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 to face off against Indiana and Mississippi State, respectively, for day one of the Georgia Tech Classic in Atlanta, Georgia.
