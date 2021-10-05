OU volleyball: Sooners Peyton Dunn, Callie Kemohah named Big 12's Rookie of the Week, Defensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma freshman setter Peyton Dunn and freshman libero Callie Kemohah were named as the Big 12’s Rookie of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday.
𝘿𝙤𝙪𝙗𝙡𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙛𝙪𝙣.@peytondunn02 & @calliekemohah8 picked up @Big12Conference weekly accolades! 👏👏👏Dunn - 𝙍𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙞𝙚 of the WeekKemohah - 𝘿𝙚𝙛𝙚𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙫𝙚 Player of the Week📄 https://t.co/oxu6TV3qVd pic.twitter.com/Z6gsUdprkr— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) October 5, 2021
Dunn’s selection marks her third rookie of the week this season. Her two previous awards came on Sept. 7 and Sept. 28. This is Kemohah’s second time receiving this award, as well. She last earned the accolade on Sept. 14.
In the series against Kansas State on Oct. 1-2, Dunn tallied 85 assists and a career-best 12 digs. Kemohah garnered 27 digs in the loss to Kansas State and an average of 5.75 digs per set in the two games. Kemohah is the only player to repeat as defensive player of the week.
Oklahoma returns to action against TCU at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 on the road.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.