OU volleyball: Sooners Peyton Dunn, Calle Kemohah named Big 12's Rookie of the Week, Defensive Player of the Week

Callie Kemohah

Freshman libero Callie Kemohah during the game against Kansas State on Oct. 2.

 Analyse Jester/The Daily

Oklahoma freshman setter Peyton Dunn and freshman libero Callie Kemohah were named as the Big 12’s Rookie of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, respectively, on Tuesday.

Dunn’s selection marks her third rookie of the week this season. Her two previous awards came on Sept. 7 and Sept. 28. This is Kemohah’s second time receiving this award, as well. She last earned the accolade on Sept. 14. 

In the series against Kansas State on Oct. 1-2, Dunn tallied 85 assists and a career-best 12 digs. Kemohah garnered 27 digs in the loss to Kansas State and an average of 5.75 digs per set in the two games. Kemohah is the only player to repeat as defensive player of the week. 

Oklahoma returns to action against TCU at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 on the road.

