OU volleyball: Sooners outlast Texas Tech 3-2 at home

The Sooners (9-9, 3-4 Big 12) bested Texas Tech (12-8, 2-5) 3-2 in the first game of their conference series on Thursday evening in Norman.
Oklahoma fell behind to 14-11 to the Red Raiders in the early going of set one. Despite Texas Tech’s early lead, the Sooners surged late after back-to-back kills from freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson, giving them a 22-21 lead.
OU’s lead did not last long, however, as Texas Tech went on a 2-0 run and took a 26-25 lead. Ultimately, redshirt senior outside hitter Savannah Davison delivered the difference in the closing moments. The redshirt senior garnered three straight kills — she had eight in the entire first set — to give the Sooners a 30-28 set one win.
Texas Tech ran out to an early 14-7 advantage in the second set, as the Sooners struggled to defend the opposing outside hitters. Oklahoma made a slight comeback, bringing the lead all the way down to four points.
Davison shouldered the load in set two with five kills. Despite her efforts, Texas Tech rolled over the Sooners in set two 25-20 after garnering 13 kills and a .333 hitting percentage. The Red Raiders tied up the set count 1-1.
Davison, Wilson and redshirt senior outside hitter Paige Anderson headlined Oklahoma’s offensive outburst in set three, combining for 35 kills. The Sooners started the set down 5-3, but later took a 19-14 advantage off a 4-0 run.
Defensively, Oklahoma stepped up in the third set as well, holding the Red Raiders to six kills and a -0.59 hitting percentage. OU closed out Texas Tech 25-16 in set three for a 2-1 set lead following a kill from freshman setter Peyton Dunn.
In the fourth set, both teams traded leads in a back-and-forth affair. Texas Tech started pulling away from the Sooners after Wilson was blocked two times. The Sooners didn’t recover, as Texas Tech took a 22-14 lead late in the fourth set.
Oklahoma’s offense struggled to find any energy after being held to a game-low six kills. OU hit double digit kills in all of the previous sets. In turn, the Red Raiders' defense capitalized on Oklahoma’s offensive troubles by winning set four 25-18 and tying the set count 2-2.
Texas Tech took a quick 5-2 lead over Oklahoma in the fifth set. The Sooners surged back after four combined kills from Davison and Anderson. The two redshirt seniors gave OU a slim 12-8 lead with their offensive push.
The Red Raiders answered Oklahoma with another 3-0 run, which brought the score within one point. Kills from Wilson and Davison at the end of the game helped the Sooners come out on top for a 15-13 win.
OU’s next game will be versus Texas Tech at 6 p.m. CT on Friday, Oct. 15 at McCasland Field House in Norman.
