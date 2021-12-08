OU volleyball: Sooners' Megan Wilson named Southwest Region Freshman of the Year

Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson was named Southwest Region Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.
🗣🗣 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐒𝐇𝐌𝐀𝐍 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐘𝐄𝐀𝐑Congrats @_meganwilson on being named the @AVCAVolleyball Southwest Region Freshman of the Year! ➡️ https://t.co/W9jr6RtVI1 pic.twitter.com/Ka8AusF1oG— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) December 7, 2021
Wilson totaled a team-high 392 kills this season, good for third most in the Big-12. She also managed to compile 47 blocks while scoring over 20 kills in a pair of matches.
Wilson’s highest scoring matches came in a win against Indiana on Sept. 10, and in a win against Kansas on Oct. 29, when she delivered a career-high 22 kills each time and scored 50 points between the two matches. She also scored three blocks in both matches.
The Sooners missed the NCAA tournament and concluded the 2021 slate with a 10-17 record, but their future appears bright with a core of Wilson and fellow freshman standouts Callie Kemohah, Peyton Dunn and Kristen Birmingham.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.