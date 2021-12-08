You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners' Megan Wilson named Southwest Region Freshman of the Year

Megan Wilson

Freshman middle blocker/outside hitter Megan Wilson spikes the ball during the game against Abilene Christian on Sep. 14.

 Ray Bahner/The Daily

Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson was named Southwest Region Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

Wilson totaled a team-high 392 kills this season, good for third most in the Big-12. She also managed to compile 47 blocks while scoring over 20 kills in a pair of matches.

Wilson’s highest scoring matches came in a win against Indiana on Sept. 10, and in a win against Kansas on Oct. 29, when she delivered a career-high 22 kills each time and scored 50 points between the two matches. She also scored three blocks in both matches.

The Sooners missed the NCAA tournament and concluded the 2021 slate with a 10-17 record, but their future appears bright with a core of Wilson and fellow freshman standouts Callie Kemohah, Peyton Dunn and Kristen Birmingham.

