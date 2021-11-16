You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners' Megan Wilson named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for 3rd time in 2021 season

Megan Wilson

Freshman middle blocker Megan Wilson during the match against Iowa State on Nov. 6.

 Shelby Reasor/The Daily

Freshman left outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday. She’s now earned the honor three times this season.

Wilson tallied 21 kills in Oklahoma’s 3-0 loss to No. 2 Texas. She averaged 3.50 kills per set, had a service ace, two digs and one block. This season the Kingwood, Texas, native leads the Sooners with 370 kills on a .198 hitting percentage. She’s also accumulated 418 scored points and 16 service aces. 

Alongside her three Rookie of the Week awards, Wilson earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors on Nov. 2. Her four weekly honors are tied for the most by any player on the Sooners this season, alongside freshman setter Peyton Dunn’s four Big 12 Rookie of the Week awards. 

Oklahoma now looks toward its last two matches of the season against Baylor (15-5, 9-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in Norman.

