OU volleyball: Sooners' Megan Wilson named Big 12 Rookie of the Week for 3rd time in 2021 season

Freshman left outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson was named the Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday. She’s now earned the honor three times this season.
She's done it 𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙞𝙣.@_meganwilson is your @Big12Conference Rookie of the Week for the third time this season! » https://t.co/5sQJhK3ncQ pic.twitter.com/0VdSaPYuXH— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 16, 2021
Wilson tallied 21 kills in Oklahoma’s 3-0 loss to No. 2 Texas. She averaged 3.50 kills per set, had a service ace, two digs and one block. This season the Kingwood, Texas, native leads the Sooners with 370 kills on a .198 hitting percentage. She’s also accumulated 418 scored points and 16 service aces.
Alongside her three Rookie of the Week awards, Wilson earned Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week honors on Nov. 2. Her four weekly honors are tied for the most by any player on the Sooners this season, alongside freshman setter Peyton Dunn’s four Big 12 Rookie of the Week awards.
Oklahoma now looks toward its last two matches of the season against Baylor (15-5, 9-2) at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, and 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, in Norman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.