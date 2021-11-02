You are the owner of this article.
OU volleyball: Sooners' Megan Wilson named Big 12 Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week

Megan Wilson

Freshman middle blocker Megan Wilson during the game against Texas Tech on Oct. 15.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday morning.

Wilson, who won the Big 12 Rookie of the Week award for the second time this season, is the first player in program history to tally two weekly honors in the same week.

The Kingwood, Texas, native set a career high with 22 kills in OU’s 3-2 win against Kansas on Friday, Oct. 29. Wilson garnered the most kills by a Big 12 athlete this weekend with 38. The freshman now has team-high 323 kills on the season.

The Sooners will return home this coming Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, to take on Iowa State (13-7, 5-4) at McCasland Field House in Norman. Friday's contest begins as 6 p.m. while Saturday's starts at 4 p.m.

