OU volleyball: Sooners' Megan Wilson named Big 12 Offensive Player and Rookie of the Week

Freshman outside hitter/middle blocker Megan Wilson was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week and Big 12 Rookie of the Week on Tuesday morning.
𝙎𝙝𝙚'𝙨 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 𝙜𝙤𝙤𝙙.@_meganwilson has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week 𝘼𝙉𝘿 Rookie of the Week 👏👏👏» https://t.co/LpYbmWdPg4 pic.twitter.com/QGjkvOaC3R— Oklahoma Volleyball (@OU_Volleyball) November 2, 2021
Wilson, who won the Big 12 Rookie of the Week award for the second time this season, is the first player in program history to tally two weekly honors in the same week.
The Kingwood, Texas, native set a career high with 22 kills in OU’s 3-2 win against Kansas on Friday, Oct. 29. Wilson garnered the most kills by a Big 12 athlete this weekend with 38. The freshman now has team-high 323 kills on the season.
The Sooners will return home this coming Friday and Saturday, Nov. 5-6, to take on Iowa State (13-7, 5-4) at McCasland Field House in Norman. Friday's contest begins as 6 p.m. while Saturday's starts at 4 p.m.
